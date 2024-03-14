ANNA-KARIN KARLSSON CELEBRATES 10 YEARS AT BERGDORF GOODMAN

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today (March 14), Swedish designer Anna-Karin Karlsson was honored at an exclusive event commemorating a decade of partnership with the world-renowned department store Bergdorf Goodman. The milestone marked ten years since the designer's avant-garde creations first graced the store's retail floors, introducing an unparalleled level of eyewear artistry to the discerning clientele of this iconic New York landmark.

VIP guests from across the fashion, music, and eyewear industries, along with the luxury retailer's select customers and private clients, enjoyed an intimate champagne toast and meet and greet with the designer. The 2024 collection was also unveiled at the event, with Anna-Karin Karlsson sharing insights into her favorite designs.

Anna-Karin Karlsson extended her gratitude for the celebration, stating: "Bergdorf Goodman is the epitome of luxury, and as the first US department store to showcase my eyewear couture pieces back in the day, this anniversary is truly special to me. I am also grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with their extraordinary team and customers, whose creativity and appreciation for the less conventional aspects of life, allow me to flourish. I look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come."

About ANNA-KARIN KARLSSON

ANNA-KARIN KARLSSON, founded in Sweden, represents the quintessence of haute couture eyewear and is steered by its visionary owner and creator Anna-Karin Karlsson. Renowned globally for its avant-garde designs, the brand seamlessly blends bold innovation with opulent materials and flawless craftsmanship, ensuring each frame is a true work of art. To learn more, visit www.annakarinkarlsson.com.

