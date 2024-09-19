ANNA-KARIN KARLSSON PRESENTS HER SS25 COLLECTION "SHADE OF SIRENS" AT PARIS FASHION WEEK

PARIS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna-Karin Karlsson is set to unveil her highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 Collection, "Shade of Sirens," during Paris Fashion Week. The exclusive reveal will take place in a stunning 300m² Parisian loft, boasting three levels that combine original 18th-century architectural elements with a contemporary, open layout, making it ideal for an immersive viewing experience.

The unique venue has been transformed into an ANNA-KARIN KARLSSON Showroom, where key pieces from the forthcoming SS25 collection will be on display, including standout designs like "Shade of Sirens" and "Sea Shelly".

Shade of Sirens - Sunnies for the shady.

"As a designer, I am constantly drawn to the untold stories of nature. With the 'Shade of Sirens' collection, I wanted to capture the world beneath the sea and bring that sense of wonder to life through my designs," says Anna-Karin.

Drawing inspiration from the mysterious allure of the ocean, the SS25 collection showcases a vibrant color palette, ranging from the vivid hues of coral reefs to the delicate tones of shells and pearls. The collection embodies Anna-Karin's legacy of merging impeccable craftsmanship with bold, innovative design.

The full collection will be showcased at an exclusive launch event on September 21. The event will feature a cocktail reception attended by Anna-Karin Karlsson and distinguished guests from over 40 countries, bridging the transition between SILMO and the onset of Paris Fashion Week.

The showroom at 34 rue Greneta, 75002 Paris, will also be open by appointment to select press and retail buyers from September 19 to 29, 2024.

The SS25 collection is set to launch globally in select stores and online at annakarinkarlsson.com in January 2025.

About ANNA-KARIN KARLSSON

ANNA-KARIN KARLSSON, founded in Sweden, represents the quintessence of couture eyewear and is steered by its visionary owner and creator Anna-Karin Karlsson. Renowned globally for its avant-garde designs, the brand seamlessly blends bold innovation with opulent materials and flawless craftsmanship, ensuring each frame is a true work of art. Visit www.annakarinkarlsson.com for more information.

