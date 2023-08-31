Anna Müller new President Volvo Penta and member of Volvo Group management

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Müller has been appointed as President Volvo Penta and member of Volvo Group management. She will replace Heléne Mellquist who will leave the Volvo Group to join the investment company Latour as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Anna Müller started her Volvo Group career in 2014 in the Volvo Penta service organization, working with business development. Currently she holds the position as Senior Vice President for the Europe North and Central Division at Volvo Trucks. She has extensive international experience and has spent most of her career within the automotive industry.

Anna Müller will take on her position as of December 1st, 2023.

August 31st, 2023

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to SEK 473 billion (EUR 45 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

