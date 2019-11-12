Anna Penn, MD, PhD, to Lead Neonatology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital

She succeeds Dr. Richard Polin, who has led the neonatology division for more than 20 years and who will remain at Columbia as executive vice chair of the Department of Pediatrics and the William T. Speck Professor of Pediatrics.

Dr. Penn will join Columbia and NewYork-Presbyterian on Jan. 1, 2020.

"I am thrilled that Dr. Penn has decided to join NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia, and I look forward to the continued success of what I have come to know as the very best neonatology unit in the country," said Dr. Jordan S. Orange, the Reuben S. Carpentier Professor and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and pediatrician-in-chief at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital. "Dr. Penn is a worthy successor to Dr. Polin, who has built an extraordinary legacy of leadership in the field of neonatology. We are deeply grateful to Dr. Polin for his profound contribution to the division."

"We are extraordinarily pleased to welcome Dr. Penn to NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital as the leader of our neonatology services, and we thank Dr. Polin for the incredible legacy he leaves behind," said Dr. Craig Albanese, senior vice president and chief operating officer of NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital. "Dr. Penn is a leading clinician and an innovative researcher. Her discoveries about how the placenta influences fetal brain development will be instrumental as we continue to provide advanced, compassionate care to the most fragile of our patients."

"I'm looking forward to joining both of these premier institutions," said Dr. Penn. "It is an honor to follow in Dr. Polin's footsteps. He is the foremost educator in neonatology and has worked to create a division that provides top-notch clinical care for babies in New York and top-notch education for physicians in training in pediatrics and neonatology. I'm tremendously excited to learn from him and to lead this outstanding program into the future."

Dr. Penn joins Columbia and NewYork-Presbyterian from Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., where she holds appointments in the Fetal Medicine Institute, the Division of Neonatology, and the Center for Neuroscience Research. She is also an associate professor of pediatrics at George Washington University School of Medicine. At Children's National, she directs the Board of Visitors Perinatal Neuroprotection Program and translational research for hospital-based services, both of which focus on increasing interactions between physicians and scientists and providing research training.

Dr. Penn's translational research examines the influence of placental hormones on fetal brain development and injury—an area that she calls "neuroplacentology"—and looks for ways to intervene. In 2009, she was given the NIH Director's New Innovator Award–the first neonatologist to receive this honor–for her work in developing genetic models to assess the impact of placental hormones in fetal brain development, with the goal of developing drugs to protect the brain in preterm newborns.

"We tend to focus on what happens to babies right after they are born, but there is so much to learn about the interplay between the placenta, the environment in which the fetus is developing and the signals being sent to the fetus, all while still in the womb," said Dr. Penn. "I am hoping to conduct clinical trials to learn whether some of the natural hormones found in the placenta may be used to normalize the endocrine environment, either in the womb or in preterm infants, to improve their long-term outcomes," said Dr. Penn.

Her lab, which will transition to Columbia in 2020, is supported by the NIH, as well as the Simons Foundation Autism Research Initiative and the Cerebral Palsy Alliance.

Dr. Penn is also committed to training the next generation of physician-scientists and will perform clinical training and mentorship to students, residents, fellows, and junior faculty. "Fewer and fewer people are choosing to do both clinical work and research, and my mission is to improve retention rates for people who are pursuing physician-scientist careers so that we continue to develop and test new therapies for our patients," said Dr. Penn.

Dr. Penn earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Harvard-Radcliffe Colleges. After spending a postgraduate year studying "philosophy of mind" at Oxford University, she joined Stanford University's Medical Scientist Training Program, where she received MD and PhD degrees in neuroscience. She completed a pediatric residency at the University of California, San Francisco, and a neonatology fellowship at Stanford. She served on the neonatology faculty in pediatrics at Stanford University before moving to Washington, D.C.

She served as the membership director for the Society for Pediatric Research for six years and participates in national committees and organizations, including the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology Task Force on Neonatal Encephalopathy and Cerebral Palsy and the Scientific Advisory Committee for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

SOURCE Columbia University Irving Medical Center

