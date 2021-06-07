Anna Svetchnikov, LMFT is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Svetchnikov, LMFT, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Executive for her outstanding achievements in marriage, family therapy, and social work.

Anna Svetchnikov, LMFT

Devoted to transforming child and family support networks, Anna Svetchnikov, LMFT, is a well-respected licensed marriage and family therapist, social worker, and author. She has devoted over ten years of professional experience as a health analyst at Boston Children's Hospital, a social worker and supervisor, and as an in-home therapy clinician and supervisor for the Home for Little Wanderers. Ms. Svetchnikov is the Founder and Executive Director at Longwood Care, Inc.



After starting a Computer Science program at MIT, Ms. Svetchnikov decided to change her career path to pursue a career path in psychology. In 2003, she enrolled in the Psychology program at the University of Massachusetts in Boston. Among her academic achievements, Ms. Svetchnikov received a Bachelor of Science in psychology in 2010 and a Master's degree in Marriage and Therapy Family in 2014 from the University of Massachusetts. She gained experience at internships and residencies prior to starting her own business.



For the last four years, Ms. Svetchnikov has served as the Founder and Executive Director at Longwood Care, Inc., committed to providing effective therapeutic care to individuals, couples, parents, children, and families. Her therapeutic approach utilizes methods such as the Positive Parenting Initiative to help parents better understand their children's behavior and create positive changes in their interactions. As a board member and executive for the non-profit, she is heavily involved in the management, oversight, fundraising, and plotting future paths for the growth of Longwood Care. She takes pride in having served hundreds of clients.



Proudly serving the greater Boston area, Longwood Care, Inc. is a community-focused and registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Longwood Care is dedicated to creating, improving, and sustaining family support networks through its commitment to the Commonwealth communities. As a family therapy and behavioral center, the highly trained therapists and staff provide accessible child-centered, parent-focused behavioral health services, including Individual, Couples & Family Therapy, Behavioral Therapy, Trauma Therapy, Sensory Integrated Therapy, Group Therapy, Play Therapy, and Expressive Art Therapy.



She has a background as a resident, therapist with a resident, partial treatment, and intensive outpatient treatment centers in the New England area. She has previously worked at the Walden Behavioral Center, The Home for Little Wanders, the Boston Children's Hospital research department, and many adult day-care facilities and in-home therapy centers.



An active member of her field, Ms. Svetchnikov maintains memberships and affiliations with professional organizations, including the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapists and the New England Association for Family and Systemic Therapies.



A reputable author, Ms. Svetchnikov has published and received awards for over 40 therapeutic books for children, including "I Deserve More!", "Good Night Apollo: A Story About Kindness," "Awesome Team Vs CoronaVera," "Unfreeze Time," and so many more. Her organization is working with representatives to make the literature available to children, parents, and adults. Her books, videos, and other materials have received 12 awards for excellence. This includes the Mom's Choice Award, Book of the Year, Pinnacle Book Achievement Award, Reader's Choice Award, and the Royal Dragonfly Book Award.



As a testament to her professional excellence, Ms. Svetchnikov is the recipient of several awards, honors, and accolades. She received the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama's administration, an Official Citation from Senator Joseph Boncore, and five President's Achievement Awards for community service. Additionally, Ms. Svetchnikov was named as the Business Woman of the Year by the Lynn Chamber of Commerce and was listed among the 40 Under 40 by the Boston Business Journal. Finally, she received the Bronze Medal for Female Executive of the Year.



Ms. Svetchnikov dedicates this honorable recognition to her mom, Vera, her husband, Michael, and her children, Anthony, Adrian, and Apollo.

To learn more, please visit https://longwoodcare.org/.



Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

