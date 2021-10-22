Anna Toker, MD, FACS, FASCRS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MANSFIELD, Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Toker, MD, FACS, FASCRS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Surgeon for her outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine and in acknowledgement of her impressive leadership as the Owner and CEO of Skandii MedSpa.

Anna Toker

Dr. Anna Toker is an award-winning, board certified Colorectal Surgeon, with over 20 years of professional excellence in the medical field. She is the founder of one of the few full-service Med Spas in the DFW area - the Skandii MedSpa. She offers her clients holistic options to improve their health, lose weight, or undergo aesthetic treatments for skin and body. At Skandii MedSpa, patients visit for body sculpting using BTL Emscuplt and Emsella treaments and the Infrared Sauna, injectables, non-surgical facial rejuvenation with Tribella, acne treatment, hair removal, IPL photofacials, chemical peels, clean start weight loss, and custom facial treatments, including oxygen facials and hydrafacials. Dr. Toker loves to help her patients feel their best by taking a whole-body approach to wellness.

Alongside her executive role, patients seek out Dr. Toker for her exceptional knowledge of advanced surgical procedures and robotic surgery procedures for the treatment of both benign and malignant diseases of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus. She is currently serving patients at the Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Baylor Surgicare Mansfield, and Methodist Mansfield Ambulatory Surgery Center.

To achieve her education, Dr. Toker earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry from the University of New Orleans, where she also was a Varsity Letterman and number one seed in singles and doubles on the UNO women's tennis team. Dr. Toker then graduated with her Master of Science degree in Microbiology, Immunology, and Parasitology from Louisiana State University Medical Center in New Orleans (LSUMC). Finally, she graduated with AOA honors with her Doctor of Medicine from LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. Dr. Toker next completed residencies in General Surgery and Colorectal Surgery at the Methodist Hospital of Dallas and the University of Texas Health Sciences Center. As a result of her years of study and clinical work, Dr. Toker is board certified by the American Board of Surgery (ABS) and the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery (ABCRS).

To remain up to date on the latest developments in the field, Dr. Toker is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), and a Fellow of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (FASCRS). She is a member of the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons, the American Med Spa Association, the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, the International Academy for Aesthetic Sciences, the International Association of Physicians in Aesthetic Medicine, and the United States Professional Tennis Association.

In her spare time, Dr. Toker loves to play tennis and spend time with her family. She also volunteers with local charities in the area in order to support her community.

