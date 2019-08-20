CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna W. Topol, Ph.D is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional of the Year in the field of Technology and Innovation as the Chief Technology Officer of Global Think Labs of IBM Research at Thomas J. Watson Research Center.

The headquarters for IBM research division, the Thomas J. Watson Research Center pushes the bounds of technology and innovation that benefit many sectors that propel humanity such as but not limited to software, hardware, and information technology.

As CTO of Global Think Lab, Dr. Topol is leading technology acceleration and adoption initiatives. With 18 years of experience in her field, she is responsible for developing Industry-specific value propositions of IBM's servers, storage and networking equipment and its integration with software and service offerings. Holding 22 Patents and having written 70+ Publications and 3 Book Chapters, Dr. Topol specializes in IT Strategy, Business Development, Cloud Computing, Program Management, Process Engineering, Problem Solving, Project Management, Technical Leadership, and Public Speaking.

Throughout her education and training, Dr. Topol earned her Ph.D. and Master of Science degree in Physics from SUNY Albany, the State University of New York, and earned her Bachelor of Science in Physics, Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

To further her professional development, Dr. Total is a Fellow of American Association for Advancement of Science and a member of the National Association of Professional Women, IEEE - Women in Engineering, SWE and the Leaders in Energy Research, Communications, Policies and Analysis.

In recognition of her achievement, Dr. Topol was honored as NAPW VIP Woman of The Year.

Outside of work, Dr. Topol enjoys spending time with family and friends.

