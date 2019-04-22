Anna Winette Proudly Presents the Sunrise Sunset Collection, an Exclusive Line of Original Wall Art

CHILLICOTHE, Ill., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Winette Repke, artist and designer in her Illinois based private art studio, is pleased to announce the release of her Sunrise Sunset Collection, launching on May 1, 2019 in her online shop. This collection, exclusively designed and handcrafted by the artist herself, features a unique selection of outdoor nature scenes of sunrises and sunsets rendered artistically in felted wool.

Gretel is one of the pictures in the Sunrise Sunset Collection. Each wall hanging is made 100 percent from fluffy wool using special felting techniques to create what looks like a painting, but in reality is an extravagant piece of wool material.

Anna Winette creates original art as home and office décor, with a unique spin. Each piece of art in the Sunrise Sunset Collection is individually handcrafted by the artist from fluffy wool, using a wet felted and needle felted technique. The nature landscape is creatively formed as a picture using wool as the medium, and then the finished wool image is gently stretched to fit over a wooden frame.

The Sunrise Sunset Collection includes five black and white art scenes and 11 color scenes, each portraying a glorious outdoor landscape bathed in natural light from the rising or setting sun. The black and white pieces in the collection are framed with naturally distressed barn siding wood, while the full-color pieces are skillfully stretched around a wood frame in a similar manner to an oil portrait painted on canvas.

Wool felting is a unique art that extends back for generations. It was widely used in millinery in the previous centuries when stylish felt hats were a necessary part of a lady's or gentleman's wardrobe. Artisans in Europe and the Middle East have used wool for centuries, making handmade wool rugs, blankets, clothing, bags, and yurts with the wool felting technique.

Now artist Anna Winette has applied the ageless art of wool felt to her unique renderings of richly textured wall hangings of woodland nature scenes. This new collection is centered on the common theme of the golden sun rising or setting in the distance.

About the Artist

Anna Winette Repke credits her unique wool art to an interesting backstory. Having lived on a farm, taking care of ten children and training dogs, Anna sold a trained border collie to a fiber artist, Gale, to help herd the woman's sheep. In exchange for helping her with the trained dog, Gale taught Anna how to form a purse from wool.

Intrigued by the medium of felted wool, and applying her past oil painting skills as an artist, Anna formed a picture image from layered strands of dyed wool. Anna found immediate success in selling her handcrafted wool felted purses locally. As the demand for her artistically designed wool purses grew, one customer exclaimed, "This is too beautiful to use… I'm going to hang it on my wall!"

Thus, Anna realized she had found her niche in creating original scenic wall hangings of felted wool. She built on the idea to turn her artistic talents into a full-fledged business by designing, handcrafting and selling her unique creations online and in art shows across the Midwest. This new collection presents her most recent work in a stunning display for home and office décor.

The Sunrise Sunset Collection will be revealed to the public on May 1, 2019 in the Anna Winette online shop at http://annawinette.com

For more information about the Sunrise Sunset Collection or to contact artist/designer Anna Winette Repke, please email Anna at awr@annawinette.com.

Subscribers to the artist's VIP email list receive an exclusive 20 percent discount to redeem on the Anna Winette website by signing up at http://eepurl.com/gkxLcr

http://facebook.com/annawinette

http://instagram.com/annawinette

http://pinterest.com/annawinette

http://eepurl.com/gkxLcr

Related Images

gretel.jpg

"Gretel"

Gretel is one of the pictures in the Sunrise Sunset Collection. Each wall hanging is made 100 percent from fluffy wool using special felting techniques to create what looks like a painting, but in reality is an extravagant piece of wool material.

pine-island.jpg

"Pine Island"

A lovely island to inspire your day. Picture wrapped around a 30" X 22" wood frame.

repose.jpg

"Repose"

Everyone should have this spot to sit and reflect and repose. Picture in a rough wooden frame 27" X 15"

day-and-night.jpg

"Day and Night"

An extraordinary image of the cycle of life. Picture wrapped around a 22" X 18" wood frame.

SOURCE Anna Winette

Related Links

http://annawinette.com

