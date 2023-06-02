ANNA ZUCKERMAN ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER BRAND CAMPAIGN, "A TO Z"

News provided by

Anna Zuckerman

02 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Affordable luxury jewelry brand unveils rebrand two years after inception with new everyday luxury ethos

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anna Zuckerman, the purveyor of affordable luxury jewelry, announces its rebrand with its first-ever brand campaign, "A to Z," unveiling a new ethos of embracing a lifestyle of living and accessorizing boldly, every day, for every occasion. The campaign focuses on finding luxury in everyday life and allows women to wear statement jewelry whenever and wherever they desire.

Continue Reading
Anna Zuckerman
Anna Zuckerman

"Women should feel celebrated every day and accessorize accordingly. We like to say that our jewelry is empowering, sparking instant joy and inspiring boldness in those who wear it," says Anna Zuckerman, Founder of Anna Zuckerman. "My motto has always been 'Why wait?' I encourage women to embrace their glamorous side, stand out, and never wait for a specific occasion to spoil themselves."

The new Anna Zuckerman brand will address a gap in the jewelry category by offering both statement and subtle pieces at affordable prices for all occasions including casual everyday wear, work, resort, special occasions and more. With market trends and industry demand shifting towards lab-grown diamonds and gem materials, Anna Zuckerman sees an opportunity to emphasize its commitment to accessible luxury jewelry and expand its target consumer demographic.

A favorite of Hollywood celebrities including Meghan Trainor, Kris Jenner, Bebe Rexha and Becky G, the rebranding will make high-end jewelry more accessible to a broader audience, offering high-quality pieces without the high-end price tag. The brand's "A to Z" campaign will highlight making glamorous jewelry more affordable, allowing consumers to incorporate it into their everyday lives.

Anna Zuckerman believes that jewelry should be an expression of personal style and individuality, unrestricted by traditional guidelines, empowering individuals to forge their own unique paths in the world of fashion and self-expression.

The brand will implement an innovative marketing strategy to support the "A to Z" brand campaign. This includes updating the website, refreshing all social media channels and launching a broader content campaign featuring a hero brand video. Over the next few months, the brand will also be debuting the new campaign at industry trade shows, entering into new retail categories and continuing programming to cultivate a community of celebrity brand fans.

About Anna Zuckerman

Founded in 2020 in Boca Raton, Florida, Anna Zuckerman's mission is to define sustainable demi-fine jewelry by offering the same precious look and feel of luxury at an accessible price point while helping to reduce ecological damage and destruction from material wastage. By repurposing salvaged lab-grown diamonds and gem materials that would otherwise go to waste, the Anna Zuckerman collection creates new beauty while extending the life cycle of existing materials through Diamond Crystalline™, a man-made gem that is so remarkably similar in appearance to a genuine diamond; it takes a trained eye to spot the difference. The process starts by hand selecting the highest-grade cubic zirconia and coating it with tiny particles of lab-grown diamonds, crystallizing the entire stone through a vaporization process of extreme heat and pressure conditions. The result ensures that the gems never get cloudy or foggy and always maintain a brilliant sparkle comparable to diamonds. Anna Zuckerman offers Diamond Crystalline gems in a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes, providing customers with a wide range of options to choose from, crafted only in precious sterling silver finished with platinum or 18k gold. The Anna Zuckerman Diamond Crystalline is not just a product but a symbol of progress and innovation. It represents a new way of thinking about luxury and sustainability, leading the way to a new era of luxury, free from the harmful effects of mining and destruction.

SOURCE Anna Zuckerman

Also from this source

Anna Zuckerman announces Leena Gurevich-Nuńez as President and Chief Executive Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.