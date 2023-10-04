Annals of Family Medicine: International Group of Research Experts Establish Checklist Detailing Key Consensus Reporting Items for Primary Care Studies

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An international group of leading primary care researchers has developed the first research reporting guideline for primary care: Consensus Reporting Items for Studies in Primary Care (CRISP) Checklist. Built by and for the international, interdisciplinary community, it addresses the unique perspectives, approaches and research concerns of primary care. The checklist and the CRISP Statement appear as an online-first paper as part of the November/December 2023 issue of Annals of Family Medicine.

The special report is titled, "Improving the Reporting of Primary Care Research: Consensus Reporting Items for Studies in Primary Care - the CRISP Statement."

The CRISP Checklist outlines 24 items that describe the research team, patients, study participants, health conditions, clinical encounters, care teams, interventions, study measures, care settings, and implementation of findings/results in primary care. The goal is to improve the quality, usefulness and dissemination of reports of primary care research findings and results. The checklist aims to aid the application of study results to improve the process of care and health outcomes for patients and communities.

The CRISP Working Group reviewed the literature on primary care research reporting and the available guidelines focused on specific study designs They conducted a series of online surveys to assess the needs of a broad range of primary care researchers, practitioners, journal editors, patients, and other research users worldwide. At each stage, the group refined suggestions for potential reporting items. Finally, they conducted a Delphi study to develop consensus on essential items for reports of primary care research, which are summarized in the CRISP Checklist.

A pilot test with researchers, authors, reviewers and patients demonstrated the usefulness of the checklist. The authors assert that the checklist is flexible to fit the wide variety of methods, study designs and topics in primary care research. A supplemental Explanation & Example Guide describes use of the checklist items.

The CRISP Checklist and guidelines have been officially endorsed by the North American Primary Care Research Group (NAPCRG) and the World Organization of Family Doctors (WONCA).

The CRISP Working Group considers the checklist a living document that will evolve as more people use and test it. They welcome feedback through the CRISP website at www.crisp-pc.org.

Article Cited: Improving the Reporting of Primary Care Research: Consensus Reporting Items for Studies in Primary Care - the CRISP Statement, William R. Phillips, Elizabeth Sturgiss, Paul Glasziou, Tim C. olde Hartman, Aaron M. Orkin, Pallavi Prathivadi, Joanne Reeve, Grant M. Russell and Chris van Weel.

