Annals of Family Medicine: Mayo Clinic study details treatment options family medicine physicians may consider to treat ME/CFS and long COVID

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Mayo Clinic study published in Annals of Family Medicine identifies a range of medication and supplement options that family medicine physicians may consider when treating myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). The condition, closely related to long COVID, has seen its prevalence rise exponentially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

ME/CFS is a multisystem neurologic disease and debilitating chronic condition. U.S. prevalence of ME/CFS averaged 1 million to 2.5 million before the COVID-19 pandemic. Incidence rates are now reported to be 15 times greater, related at least in part to long COVID.

The study analyzed records of 571 ME/CFS patients referred to Mayo Clinic's ME/CFS specialty clinic in Minnesota between 2018 and 2022. Researchers found that medications used commonly for pain, impaired sleep, and mood disorders were the ones most often prescribed before consultation, even though mood dysregulation is not considered a primary symptom of ME/CFS. Medications that have been suggested for core symptoms of ME/CFS, such as fatigue, brain fog, postexertional malaise, orthostatic intolerance, or allergy/inflammation had been tried less often, despite their overall accessibility to generalist clinicians. The study also found that 72%of patients were using dietary supplements, such as vitamin D, vitamin B12, and fish oil.

To help clinicians navigate available options, the study includes tables with medications and supplements that ME/CFS specialists commonly discuss with patients in the clinic, organized by symptom category, along with a summary of the current evidence for each.

"Better education of clinicians about available treatment options and treatment guides may improve management of this debilitating disease," the authors write. The authors call for expanded continuing medical education and improved training for medical students, residents, fellows, and clinical staff on ME/CFS management to help bridge the gap between specialist and nonspecialist care.

Article Cited:

Underuse of Pharmacologic Therapies for Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Before Specialist Evaluation

Stephanie L. Grach, MD, MS; Jaime Seltzer, MS; Michael R. Mueller, MD; Chris A. Aakre, MD; Lasonya T. Natividad, APRN, CNP, MSN; Donna K. Lawson, CCRP; Ravindra Ganesh, MBBS, MD; and Ryan T. Hurt, MD, PhD

SOURCE Annals of Family Medicine