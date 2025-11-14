Annamarie Gulino Gentile to Chair CASC Harvest Brunch Honoring Olga "Ollie" Gaeta

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annamarie Gulino Gentile , founder and supervising partner at Angiuli & Gentile, LLP and past chair of the Community Agency for Senior Citizens, Inc. (CASC) Board of Directors, will chair the CASC Harvest Brunch & Autumn Laughs at LiGreci's Staaten on Sunday, November 16, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

At the event, CASC will honor Olga "Ollie" Gaeta with the Pillar of Service Award in recognition of her decades of dedication to Staten Island's senior community.

CASC, a leading social service agency founded in 1974, provides comprehensive programs and support services to adults aged 60 and older, helping them live independent and fulfilling lives in the community. Since becoming fully independent in 1985, CASC has offered a broad range of services, including case management, housing assistance, elder abuse prevention, community education, and transportation services.

Reflecting on the upcoming event, Ms. Gentile said, "Supporting Staten Island's older adults has always been a personal and professional mission for me. Chairing this Harvest Brunch and honoring Ollie Gaeta is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those who have dedicated their lives to improving the lives of seniors in our community."

CASC provides essential services such as case assistance and management, housing and entitlement support, community education, crime prevention programs, elder abuse assistance, and transportation services.

About Angiuli & Gentile, LLP

Angiuli & Gentile, LLP is a trusted Staten Island law firm with more than three decades of experience helping clients navigate divorce, family law, personal injury, elder law, real estate, and business matters. Known for clear guidance and steady advocacy, the firm blends practical insight with personal attention, giving every client a strategic plan and a team that genuinely listens.

Media Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Public Relations and Earned Media Director

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908) 612-3515

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Angiuli & Gentile, LLP