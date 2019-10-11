Annapolis Charter Base to Launch 2020

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Navigare Yachting, Annapolis Yacht Sales is proud to introduce the future of yacht ownership with the opening of the Annapolis Charter Base, AYS Yacht Charters. Giving both visitors to and residents of the Chesapeake Bay Area an opportunity to ride on the bow of the yachting world while leaving the maintenance and stress of ownership on the dock. Charter Sales and Base Manager of AYS Yacht Charters, Shaun Guevarra says, "Our modern and well-equipped fleet and superb service are guaranteed to create your stress-free dream holiday."

This also presents an opportunity for owners looking to invest in their yachting lifestyle while still enjoying the Chesapeake Bay by giving yacht owners the opportunity to place their vessel in this elite fleet.

For more information on the much anticipated, AYS Yacht Charters, please contact Shaun at 410-267-8181 or 226126@email4pr.com.

Annapolis Yacht Sales is one of the largest yacht dealers on the Chesapeake Bay, with Maryland offices in Annapolis and on Kent Island and offices in Deltaville, Virginia. AYS proudly represents new Beneteau sailing yachts and Lagoon Catamarans, as well as new power yachts from Cruisers Yachts, EdgeWater, Four Winns, Lagoon and Steiger Craft. AYS is also the largest brokerage house in the Mid-Atlantic for premium previously-owned yachts.

Annapolis Yacht Sales values honesty, integrity, and service as we build lasting relationships between our customers, employees, and the boating world, while serving our local community. Annapolis Yacht Sales, where our customer always comes first.

Media Contact:

Kate Dawson, Director of Operations

226126@email4pr.com

410-267-8181

SOURCE Annapolis Yacht Sales

