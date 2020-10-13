Annapolis headquartered Significance Inc wins (or awarded) 40M contract with NAVFAC

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc., an Economically-Disadvantaged, Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), headquartered in Annapolis, MD, has been awarded a $40 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) prime-contract for professional services in support of the Department of Navy's (DON) real property accountability and financial management systems at Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Systems Command (SYSCOM) locations world-wide. The three-year contract will provide NAVFAC with critical professional services and solutions necessary to meet the Navy's real property accountability and transformation initiatives and objectives.

Significance is a professional services firm providing innovative management consulting solutions and best practices to the federal government, specializing in the Department of Defense. Significance's expertise includes asset management, financial management, audit readiness, and business system implementation. Significance provides professional services that enable clients to realize operational efficiencies, implement and sustain process improvements, improve overall performance, and reduce costs.

