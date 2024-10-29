Annapolis Opera to Present "Shared Voices" Concert in Partnership with The Denyce Graves Foundation

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annapolis Opera is proud to announce a remarkable program of inspiring performances in partnership with The Denyce Graves Foundation. On November 17th, 2024, audiences will experience Shared Voices, an unprecedented initiative that brings together Historically Black Colleges and Universities and top music schools across the United States. Founded by the world-renowned mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves, Shared Voices celebrates the transformative power of music and the voices that define our shared cultural experience.

Taking place at the historic Asbury United Methodist Church in Downtown Annapolis, this performance is more than a concert—it is a powerful testament to the role of collaboration in the arts and its potential to open doors and build bridges across cultural divides. The partnership between Annapolis Opera and Shared Voices represents a groundbreaking effort to elevate underrepresented voices in classical music, providing opportunities for students and young artists to showcase their talent on an important stage.

"The Annapolis Opera's collaboration with the Denyce Graves Foundation continues our long-standing commitment to presenting diverse and dynamic talent," said Kathy Swekel, General Director of the Annapolis Opera. "Through initiatives like these, we are building lasting and impactful opportunities for artists and delivering performances that move audiences and have the power to build connections in our community – We hope you will experience the power of partnership and the magic of opera with us!"

This unique event invites the Annapolis community and beyond to celebrate the enduring influence of music and the artists who shape our shared cultural heritage. Attendees can look forward to inspiring performances that resonate with the depth and richness of diverse musical traditions.

Event Details:

Date: November 17, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: Asbury United Methodist Church, 87 West St, Annapolis, MD

About Annapolis Opera:

Annapolis Opera is recognized as a vital community cultural asset and partner, enriching the landscape of Maryland's Capital city and the surrounding region for over half a century. The organization is a dedicated vehicle for the development of emerging performing arts professionals and is committed to offering a diverse range of innovative performances and educational programs that bring the beauty and power of opera to audiences of all ages. Through its work, Annapolis Opera ensures that the power of storytelling and artistry is accessible to all. For more information, visit annapolisopera.org.

About The Denyce Graves Foundation:

As a nonprofit organization anchored at the intersection of social justice, American history, and the arts, DGF seeks to expand the public's understanding of the rich, multicultural history of classical music by bringing the stories of our nation's hidden musical figures to light.

This is achieved through collaboration and alliance with renowned chroniclers, presenters and educators in history and culture, including The Smithsonian Institution, The Metropolitan Opera, the Library of Congress, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln Center, as well as with some of America's elite Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Conservatories, and Schools of Music.

Founded by Emmy® and Grammy® award-winning, world-renowned opera star Denyce Graves, The Denyce Graves Foundation celebrates trailblazing musicians, music educators, and composers of color through community engagement programs, concerts and presentations, creation of new works of art, establishment of young artist development training and more, as well as via social and traditional media. The Foundation sets the stage for true representation in American vocal arts by providing opportunities, access and exposure, that all singers need to take ownership of their talent and shape their own fulfilling careers. For more information, visit www.thedenycegravesfoundation.org

