Annapolis Yacht Sales Announces Matt Weimer's Move to Yacht Broker

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Annapolis Yacht Sales (AYS) announces Matt Weimer's move to Yacht Broker in the Annapolis Sales Department. Previously Weimer served as Delivery Coordinator for the service department of Annapolis Yacht Sales and specialized in ensuring clients were well acclimated with their new vessels and fully satisfied in their transactions with Annapolis Yacht Sales.

Matt Weimer

"After doing pretty much every job there is to do in the marine industry, getting the opportunity to move into yacht sales is very exciting. My entire career thus far has been leading up to this and I can't wait to get started," says Weimer.

Weimer has been working in the marine industry since 1990 and resides in Crownsville with his wife Denise and daughters, Jordan and Samantha.

"Matt is an experienced captain and customers love him. He is able to make even the newest of boat owners feel at ease. We are thrilled that he will be joining the sales team," said Bill Tilghman, Director of Sales with Annapolis Yacht Sales.

Weimer will be selling New Beneteaus and Lagoons along with brokerage boats. You can congratulate Matt on his move to the sales team at matt@annapolisyachtsales.com or visit him at the upcoming US Sailboat Show, October 10 - 14th at City Dock in Annapolis.

Annapolis Yacht Sales is one of the largest yacht dealers on the Chesapeake Bay, with offices in Annapolis, Kent Island, Deltaville and Virginia Beach. AYS proudly represents new Beneteau sailing yachts and Lagoon Catamarans, as well as new power yachts from EdgeWater, Steiger Craft, Four Winns and Lagoon. AYS is also the largest brokerage house in the Mid-Atlantic for premium previously-owned yachts.

Annapolis Yacht Sales values honesty, integrity, and service as we build lasting relationships between our customers, employees, and the boating world, while serving our local community. Annapolis Yacht Sales, where our customer always comes first.

