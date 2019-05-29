Annapolis Yacht Sales Announces New Hires in Service Department; Annapolis Based Boat Dealer Welcomes James Thomas and Jimmy King

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Annapolis Yacht Sales (AYS) announces two new additions to its service department. James Thomas and Jimmy King have joined the Annapolis Yacht Sales Team as Service Technicians.

James Thomas Jimmy King

James joins the AYS Service team with over 30 years' experience in the marine industry. Growing up on the water in Cecil County he is familiar with all brands of boats, both power and sail. He started his career working on outboards but has kept up with trends and changes and is well rounded enough to service any boat. He has several certifications including CruisAir and continues his education in the industry.

Jimmy brings over 25 years of experience in the marine industry to AYS. He has worked on many different brands of power boats over the span of his career and his service adeptness adds great depth to the already impressive AYS Service Department. Jimmy and his wife own a farm and enjoy hunting.

"James and Jimmy are both key additions to the AYS service team," Tom Turner, Director of Service said. "They bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our service department, and we are excited to have them on our team at AYS."

Annapolis Yacht Sales is one of the largest yacht dealers on the Chesapeake Bay, with offices in Annapolis, Kent Island, Deltaville and Virginia Beach. AYS proudly represents new Beneteau sailing yachts and Lagoon Catamarans, as well as new power yachts from EdgeWater, Steiger Craft, Four Winns and Lagoon. AYS is also the largest brokerage house in the Mid-Atlantic for premium previously-owned yachts.

Annapolis Yacht Sales values honesty, integrity, and service as we build lasting relationships between our customers, employees, and the boating world, while serving our local community. Annapolis Yacht Sales, where our customer always comes first.

