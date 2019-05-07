Annapolis Yacht Sales Announces New Premium Listing Service

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Annapolis Yacht Sales (AYS) announces its new Annapolis Yacht Sales Premium Listing program, offering enhanced promotion for listings over $250,000. The Premium Listing Program provides sellers with a variety of targeted marketing initiatives and promotional benefits.

In addition to basic listings on Yacht World and Boat Trader, qualifying listings will be provided with the following services to increase awareness and visibility:

A professional video walk through tour

Yacht World enhanced listing

One email blast to a targeted list of potential buyers

One Facebook ad featuring the boat

Three-four Organic social media posts per month

Hot Listings Feature on the AYS website

Customized one-page flyer printed on a premium paper, printed at the appropriate offices and available to the prospective clients.

Virtual Tour- Matterport 3D camera will be used to create 3D virtual tours of listing

Market Report to Price Comparison

Blog post on AYS website

"The goal of the AYS Premium Listing Program is to get qualified listings a higher level of exposure, assuring that our customers are able to sell their beautiful boats faster, and at full value," Bill Tilghman, Director of Sales at AYS said. "Customer satisfaction is a top priority at AYS and we believe this new program will be instrumental in enhancing the customer experience."

AYS will provide all listings over $250,000 with a quality assurance checklist to ensure that the boat is up to AYS sales standards. Any outstanding services or detailing required to be made before listing can be completed independently or through the AYS service and detailing departments.

About Annapolis Yacht Sales

Annapolis Yacht Sales' mission statement is: "Building lasting relationships with our customers, partners and employees while serving the recreational and travel community. Our core values shall be based on Honesty and Integrity and Service to the Community."

CONTACT

Kate Dawson

214113@email4pr.com

410-793-4348

SOURCE Annapolis Yacht Sales