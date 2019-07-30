Annapolis Yacht Sales Announces the Return of Deanna Sansbury

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Annapolis Yacht Sales (AYS) announces the return of Deanna Sansbury as Lagoon Brand Specialist based out of the Annapolis Office. Sansbury was previously a top sales broker for Annapolis Yacht Sales and a favorite with clients for her ability to create and maintain lasting relationships.

"I'm excited to be rejoining the Annapolis Yacht Sales team as the Lagoon Brand Specialist, where I can use my own personal experience of living aboard and cruising on a Lagoon catamaran to help buyers find the right boat to fit their lifestyle," says Sansbury.

Deanna Sansbury

"Deanna is a great asset to the Annapolis Yacht Sales team," says Bill Tilghman, Director of Sales at AYS, "her extensive sailing experience really enables her to connect with clients."

Beneteau's Top Gun in 2017, having sold the most new Beneteau sailboats in North & South America, Sansbury will indeed be a valuable member of the AYS team. You can welcome Deanna back at deanna@annapolisyachtsales.com or visit her at the upcoming US Sailboat Show, October 10 - 14th at City Dock in Annapolis.

Annapolis Yacht Sales is one of the largest yacht dealers on the Chesapeake Bay, with offices in Annapolis, Kent Island, Deltaville and Virginia Beach. AYS proudly represents new Beneteau sailing yachts and Lagoon Catamarans, as well as new power yachts from Edgewater, Steiger Craft, Four Winns and Lagoon. AYS is also the largest brokerage house in the Mid-Atlantic for premium previously-owned yachts.

Annapolis Yacht Sales values honesty, integrity, and service as we build lasting relationships between our customers, employees, and the boating world, while serving our local community. Annapolis Yacht Sales, where our customer always comes first.

