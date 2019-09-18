Annapolis Yacht Sales Welcomes K.T. Nesbitt

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Annapolis Yacht Sales (AYS) announces another outstanding addition to the Kent Island Sales Department. K.T. Nesbitt joins the AYS sales staff with over twenty years of sales and marketing experience and comes to AYS from Johnson Automotive- DBA Porsche of Annapolis, where he excelled in the sales of high-end performance vehicles.

K.T. is a husband and father of seven children who has always been an avid boater; spending as much time as possible on the water.

KT Nesbitt

"I am truly excited and humbled to join the team here at AYS. AYS has given me the opportunity to live my dream and passion of being a Yacht Sales Facilitator, I feel I've joined a wonderful team with a rich heritage and I've embraced a family that I am proud to have chosen to work with because they embody the most integral concepts of their Mission Statement."

"K.T. is customer focused and understands how to deliver a great buying experience. He is energetic, fun and always ready to help a customer. We are lucky to have him as an asset here at Annapolis Yacht Sales," said Bill Tilghman, Director of Sales.

Nesbitt will be selling new Edgewater, Steiger, Four Winns and Cruisers as well as brokerage boats. You can congratulate K.T. on his new position at KT@annapolisyachtsales.com or visit him at the upcoming US Powerboat Show, October 3rd - 6th at City Dock in Annapolis.

Annapolis Yacht Sales is one of the largest yacht dealers on the Chesapeake Bay, with offices in Annapolis, Kent Island, Deltaville and Virginia Beach. AYS proudly represents new Beneteau sailing yachts and Lagoon Catamarans, as well as new power yachts from EdgeWater, Steiger Craft, Four Winns and Lagoon. AYS is also the largest brokerage house in the Mid-Atlantic for premium previously-owned yachts.

Annapolis Yacht Sales values honesty, integrity, and service as we build lasting relationships between our customers, employees, and the boating world, while serving our local community. Annapolis Yacht Sales, where our customer always comes first.

CONTACT

Kate Dawson, Director of Operations

223101@email4pr.com

410-267-8181

SOURCE Annapolis Yacht Sales