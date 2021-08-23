Anndy Lian Joins the EG Association as Non-Executive Chair

The EG Association is a non-profit organization that serves to bring and influence social impact activities to all regions of the world. The establishment of the organization was a response to the need for the cryptocurrency ELONGATE to effectively deploy its social impact initiatives on the ground. With a mutual working structure, Elongate shall provide the technological solutions for the EG Association's global initiatives. The association's mission is to leverage community action and blockchain technologies to grow a global movement that defies the status quo and makes profitability intrinsically linked to positive social impact. This means that the EG Association acts as the real-world gateway – governing social impact activities on the ground such as donations, sponsorships, social entrepreneurship, and community action – effectively empowering the blockchain-based efforts of Elongate and its crypto community. Within its first few months of operation, Elongate has donated over $3,000,000 USD to charitable partner organizations as well as achieved full incorporation of two legal entities.

As the President of the EG Association, Lorenzo Andree says on Anndy's appointment: "Besides his subject matter expertise, Anndy is an amazing human being who supports social impact in local communities. His thought leadership will be of essence for our journey, and we are beyond excited to drive social impact together in the next few months."

Anndy Lian is a seasoned business strategist and an intergovernmental expert with over 15 years of experience in Asia. Currently acting as the Chief Digital Advisor to Mongolia's national productivity agenda, he is also the Chairman for the Korea eSports Industry, BigONE Exchange and was previously an Advisory Board member for Hyundai DAC. He has provided advisory across a variety of industries for local, international & public listed companies. Anndy has played a pivotal role in nonprofit and quasi government linked organizations. He is an early blockchain adopter and experienced serial entrepreneur, a best-selling author of the book Blockchain Revolution 2030, an investor, board member and keynote speaker. Anndy brings all of his experience and expertise to the EG Association and will play a key role in advising the current board members on blockchain as a real-world utility with a special focus on the Asian market.

"With Elongate providing the technology to connect the blockchain and its enthusiasts to charitable giving, we can bring social impact globally. We are excited to show the world what we've constantly been working on. Building schools, providing relief to challenged communities, and educating about the positive impacts of blockchain, are just some of the initiatives we intend to share with everyone soon. In closing, Anndy said: "The EG Association shall always use the blockchain for good. To bring modern social impact is to ignite a revolution that leverages the power of the digital era, and we shall do it one country at a time."

SOURCE EG Association