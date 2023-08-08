ANNE BIBB JOINS FAST-GROWING ETHOS SUPPORT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Bibb brings 20+ years of CX leadership experience to the Austin-based Outsourcer.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethos Support, a rapidly growing provider of outsourcing customer support services, is proud to announce the appointment of Anne Bibb as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) to their startup organization. With over two decades of experience in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry, Anne brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Ethos Support, positioning the global company for continued growth and success.

Anne Bibb, COO

As the inaugural COO, Bibb will lead Ethos Support's operations, service delivery, human resources, finance, and IT departments, to drive operational efficiency and enhance the overall customer experience. Her 20+ years of leadership across BPO and remote work strategies uniquely positions her to guide Ethos Support through its global expansion and deliver flexible outsourcing support services to clients worldwide.

Previously, Bibb was CEO of Remote Evolution™, a consulting firm specializing in global human-centered growth, remote and hybrid work, employee and customer experience, and merger and acquisition strategies. Under her leadership, the firm created thousands of remote and hybrid jobs across more than 30 countries, promoting inclusivity and positive social impact.

Bibb expressed enthusiasm regarding her decision to join Ethos Support as co-founder, sharing, "I am thrilled to be part of Ethos Support's rapid ascent and contribute to its growth as COO. I believe in the company's mission that employee and customer experience must co-exist to succeed. Together with the talented team at Ethos Support, we will revolutionize the industry and pioneer new standards for operational excellence."

Blair Wilen, Co-Founder and CEO of Ethos Support, celebrated Bibb's appointment by sharing, "We are thrilled to welcome Anne Bibb to the Ethos Team as COO. The most direct beneficiaries of this addition will be our fast-growing list of clients and employees. Anne and I agree that CX and EX are inherently connected, and we look forward to building the world's most flexible BPO."

Bibb also hosts the Unexpected Journey™ Podcast, where she engages with top professionals to explore work wisdom and life lessons in the workplace. A recognized thought leader, Bibb is an author and public speaker frequently tapped to present her innovations in remote work and employee and customer experience across the industry.

For more information on Ethos Support Co. LLC and its outsourcing solutions, visit their website at www.ethossupport.com.

Contact: Greg Armistead

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ethos Support