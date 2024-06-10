Anne Bink, Former FEMA Official, Joins IEM

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEM International, Inc., a global leader in emergency management, community resilience, and disaster recovery, proudly announces the appointment of Anne Bink as Director of Mitigation and Resilience.

As a distinguished leader in emergency management and public administration, Bink most recently served as the Associate Administrator of the Office of Response and Recovery at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), where she spearheaded monumental advancements in disaster policy. Her expertise and keen ability to drive positive organizational change will be invaluable as IEM enhances its capabilities to help bolster community resilience worldwide.

"Anne's exceptional leadership in recovery and resilience speaks volumes," said Bryan Koon, President and CEO. "We are thrilled to welcome her to our team and anticipate she will significantly impact building resilient communities."

With over two decades of experience, Bink will be instrumental in advancing IEM's climate adaptation efforts, working with clients to implement effective mitigation strategies and resilience measures to safeguard communities against climate change and other hazards.

"I am honored to join IEM and lead their vital work in resilience. As a career emergency manager, I am committed to ensuring our communities and their infrastructure can withstand future disasters," noted Bink.

"We are excited to have Anne on board," added James Clark, Vice President of International Homeland Security and Emergency Management. "Her strategic vision and dedication to resilience align with our goals. We look forward to her contributions in advancing our mission and helping communities become more resilient."

About Bink

At FEMA, Bink was pivotal in expediting resilient response and recovery efforts across disasters by integrating and expanding the use of technology, implementing the Individual Assistance Reform Rule, and enhancing support for FEMA's incident workforce. Under her leadership, FEMA managed an unprecedented pace of disasters, with approximately one declaration every three days in 2023 alone.

Bink was instrumental in modernizing FEMA's National Response Coordination Center, establishing a new Emerging Threats Office, and a new Incident Management Assistance Team for Homeland Security Incidents. She also strengthened national private sector engagement through the Office of Business, Industry, and Infrastructure Integration within FEMA's Logistics Management Directorate.

Prior to her groundbreaking work at FEMA, Bink served as the Deputy Commissioner for Disaster Recovery Programs at the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, managing a $20 billion portfolio of disaster recovery grants.

About IEM

IEM: Building a safe, secure, and resilient world, one innovative solution at a time. Founded in 1985, IEM has grown to 1,100 dedicated consultants, becoming the world's largest woman- and minority-owned consulting firm. Our comprehensive services cover emergency management, homeland security, disaster and economic recovery, grants management and compliance, logistics and transportation policy and operations, infrastructure security and resilience, public health policy and operations, digital citizen services, cutting-edge national security and law enforcement technologies, and public engagement and outreach. We leverage scientific expertise, technology, and practical experience to create meaningful client outcomes. From securing crucial funding and program implementation to empowering communities, IEM is a trusted partner for government agencies and private organizations worldwide. Visit https://www.iem.com to learn more.

