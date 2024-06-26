Anne Carnathan Honored as a 2024 Central Penn Business Journal Women of Influence Circle of Excellence Winner

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anne Carnathan, CEO of Universal Media, Inc. and Universal Sports & Entertainment, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA, has been selected as a 2024 Central Penn Business Journal Women of Influence Circle of Excellence winner.

The CPBJ Women of Influence honors high-achieving women for their career accomplishments. These women are selected based on their professional experience, community involvement, and commitment to mentoring.

The Circle of Excellence is awarded to women who have demonstrated sustained achievement, longstanding, notable success in the community, and are leading the way for other women.

"The 2024 Women of Influence inspire innovation, celebrate success, and support the next generation of leaders. They encourage those around them to be the best," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Central Penn Business Journal. "This year's Circle of Excellence honorees are exceptional and are leading the way for other women. Central Penn Business Journal is pleased to recognize this year's honorees."

"One of Anne's most admirable qualities is her unwavering commitment to empowering and uplifting other women. Through her mentorship of the younger generation at Universal Media, the impactful messages and stories of success she shares on her Grit & Gravitas podcast (which I've had the pleasure of being a guest on), and her active involvement in church and community, she continues to set an example for all women as to what is achievable," says Tonia Ulsh, President/COO, Mountz Jewelers.

"I'm honored and humbled to be named to the Central Penn Business Journal Circle of Excellence. Knowledge is power, and it's been my privilege for the past 35 years in media to educate, inform, and reach young women of all ethnicities and socio-economic backgrounds with new tools they can use to grow, take risks, and complete the circle by reaching down and lifting other women up," says Carnathan.

"Grit & Gravitas is a passion project and my investment in the next generation of young women. We can't say, 'Where are the women in leadership in every industry?' without being a solution to the problem. The business vitamins we deliver have been immensely helpful for our listeners as they discover what's next on their career path. We are teaching them how to negotiate, how to find their voice, how to start a business, how to learn resilience, and how to turn tragedy into a life-saving service for others. If one person discovers the inspiration and bravery needed to find her tribe and lift others up to be their best selves, then we've made a difference," says Carnathan.

This year's Women of Influence will be honored June 27 at a celebration at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel, 4650 Lindle Road. Honorees will be profiled in a magazine that will be distributed to all winners and attendees at the awards celebration. It will also be found at CPBJ.com and inserted into the July 5 issue of Central Penn Business Journal. The event hashtag is #CPBJevents.

For more information and updated sponsorship information about the Central Penn Business Journal's 2024 Women of Influence, visit cpbj.com/event/women-of-influence/.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MEDIA, INC.

Universal Media, Inc. (UMI) was founded in 1986 by three advertising professionals, creating one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned strategic media placement companies in the U.S. The Universal Sports & Entertainment (USE) division was founded in 2022 and is a national sports and entertainment experiential marketing resource. Specializing in strategic planning, research, and media buying, family owned UMI provides a full suite of integrated planning, placement, and reporting services across all forms of paid media. Our meticulously executed data-driven campaigns offer our clients real results. We know the industry, and more importantly, we know how to get the most for your advertising dollars.

Get to know us at umiusa.com, on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and the Grit & Gravitas Podcast—co-hosted by UMI CEO Anne Carnathan, or give us a call at 717.795.7990.

