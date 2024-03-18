Anne Frank Center USA Grows Sapling Project

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anne Frank Center USA, an organization dedicated to transformative education honoring the legacy of Anne Frank, is pleased to announce six new recipients of saplings grown from the horse chestnut tree that towered behind the Secret Annex in Amsterdam.

The recipients are:

Anne Frank LA, Los Angeles, CA

College of Saint Mary, Omaha, Nebraska

Community Day School, Pittsburgh, PA

Gratz College , Melrose Park, PA

, Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center, White Plains, NY

Raritan Valley Community College , Branchburg, NJ

Anne Frank Center USA will plant saplings at key locations for each recipient in the spring of 2024, with plans to launch an extension of the program, the Anne Frank Garden Initiative, in 2025. Each sapling will become an integral fixture of the location where it grows and thrives.

With each sapling planted, Anne Frank Center USA is sharing Anne Frank's love of nature with organizations across its coalition that have a common commitment to honoring Anne Frank's memory through education, free expression, and belief in humanity.

The Tree in Anne's Diary

From her only window to the outside world, Anne Frank could see the sky, birds, and a majestic chestnut tree. "As long as this exists," she wrote in her diary, "how can I be sad?"

Anne Frank wrote about her beloved chestnut tree in three separate diary entries in 1944, marking the changing of the seasons as she and others hid from the Nazis.

February 23, 1944

"The two of us looked out at the blue sky, the bare chestnut tree glistening with dew, the seagulls and other birds glinting with silver as they swooped through the air, and we were so moved and entranced that we couldn't speak."

April 18, 1944

"April is glorious, not too hot and not too cold, with occasional light showers. Our chestnut tree is in leaf, and here and there you can already see a few small blossoms."

May 13, 1944

"Our chestnut tree is in full bloom. It's covered with leaves and is even more beautiful than last year."

In a 1968 speech, Anne Frank's father, Otto Frank, reflected the impact of the chestnut tree on his youngest daughter. "How could I have known," he asked, "how much it meant to Anne to see a patch of blue sky, to observe the seagulls as they flew, and how important the chestnut tree was for her, when I think that she never showed any interest in nature." "Still," he acknowledged, "she longed for it when she felt like a bird in a cage."

Project History

The Sapling Project began in 2009 with the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam's efforts to preserve the original chestnut tree by gathering and germinating chestnuts and donating the saplings to organizations dedicated to Anne Frank's memory.

Despite efforts to strengthen the original chestnut tree, the aged, diseased tree toppled in a windstorm in 2010. It was one of the oldest chestnut trees in Amsterdam.

Over the last 10 years, Anne Frank Center USA has awarded saplings to sites across the United States, including the U.S. Capitol, the United Nations Headquarters, and others. Taken together, these trees form a living memorial with branches reaching from coast to coast.

About Anne Frank Center USA

The Anne Frank Center USA traces its roots to the efforts of Otto Frank in the 1950s to raise funds to support the restoration of Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. He established the Anne Frank Foundation in New York as a fundraising organization dedicated to this purpose. The Anne Frank Foundation evolved into the Anne Frank Center USA, securing official 501(c)(3) nonprofit status in New York in 1977. AFC USA, which is still based in New York, functions as a decentralized organization. This makes it possible for the organization to remain nimble and responsive in a rapidly changing world. Over the past year, programs of AFC USA have reached hundreds of thousands of students in twenty-two states and the District of Columbia.

About Anne Frank

Born on June 12, 1929, Anne Frank was a Jewish teenager from Frankfurt, Germany who was forced to go into hiding during the Holocaust. She and her family, along with four others, spent over two years during World War II hiding in an annex of rooms on Prinsengracht in Amsterdam, today known as the Anne Frank House. After being betrayed to the Nazis, Anne, her family, and the others living with them were arrested and deported to Nazi concentration camps. In March of 1945, seven months after she was arrested, Anne Frank died of typhus at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. She was fifteen years old.

About The Diary of a Young Girl

Since it was first published in 1947, Anne Frank's diary has become one of the most powerful memoirs of the Holocaust. Its message of courage and hope in the face of adversity has reached millions. The diary has been translated into more than 70 languages with over 30 million copies sold. Anne Frank's story is especially meaningful to young people today. For many she is their first, if not their only exposure to the history of the Holocaust.

