Anne Frank Center USA Receives Grant from UJA-Federation of New York to Expand Education Programming in New York City Schools

Grant Funds 40 Performances of "Letters From Anne and Martin" Across Title I and Underserved Schools

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anne Frank Center USA, an organization dedicated to transformative education honoring the legacy of Anne Frank, is pleased to announce that it has received a significant grant from UJA-Federation of New York to support the expansion of "Letters From Anne and Martin," a powerful performance program for students in grades seven through twelve that explores the words and legacies of Anne Frank and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The grant will fund 40 performances across Title I public schools and other qualifying schools facing financial hardship in New York City. "Letters From Anne and Martin" aims to reach students at a critical juncture in their educational journey, providing a connection to history and fostering dialogue around empathy, civic responsibility and building relationships across communities with perceived differences.

"At a time when antisemitism, racism and intolerance are on the rise, it is essential that we come together to give students, regardless of their socioeconomic status, high-quality educational experiences centered on compassion and inclusivity," said Dr. Lauren Bairnsfather, CEO of Anne Frank Center USA. "Our partnership with the UJA will allow us to meet considerably more underserved schools where they are, bringing powerful lessons on moral courage, resilience and hope directly to students and educators in New York City. 'Letters from Anne and Martin' has already demonstrated a transformative impact, and we look forward to broadening its reach through additional performances."

Anne Frank Center USA and UJA-Federation of New York share a longstanding commitment to empowering youth to drive positive change in the world. This grant highlights the importance of establishing partnerships that provide critical learning opportunities to vulnerable student populations that may otherwise not have access to relevant educational resources and experiences.

"This grant reflects UJA's dedication to supporting educational initiatives that build understanding, combat antisemitism and strengthen the next generation's appreciation for civic engagement," said Etzion Neuer, Managing Director, Strategy for Combating Antisemitism at UJA-Federation of New York. "By funding programs like 'Letters From Anne and Martin,' we are helping to give students across New York City the chance to engage with history in ways that are age-appropriate and meaningful in the world today."

Performances may be booked by emailing [email protected].

About UJA-Federation of New York

Working with a network of hundreds of nonprofits, UJA extends its reach from New York to Israel to nearly 70 other countries around the world, touching the lives of 5.5 million people annually. Every year, UJA-Federation provides approximately $263.5 million in grants. For more information, please visit ujafedny.org.

About Anne Frank Center USA

The Anne Frank Center USA traces its roots to the efforts of Otto Frank in the 1950s to raise funds to support the restoration of Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. He established the Anne Frank Foundation in New York as a fundraising organization dedicated to this purpose. The Anne Frank Foundation evolved into the Anne Frank Center USA, securing official 501(c)(3) nonprofit status in New York in 1977. AFC USA, which is still based in New York, functions as a decentralized organization. This makes it possible for the organization to remain nimble and responsive in a rapidly changing world. Over the past year, programs of AFC USA have reached hundreds of thousands of students in twenty-two states and the District of Columbia.

About Anne Frank

Born on June 12, 1929, Anne Frank was a Jewish teenager from Frankfurt, Germany who was forced to go into hiding during the Holocaust. She and her family, along with four others, spent over two years during World War II hiding in an annex of rooms on Prinsengracht in Amsterdam, today known as the Anne Frank House. After being betrayed to the Nazis, Anne, her family, and the others living with them were arrested and deported to Nazi concentration camps. In March of 1945, seven months after she was arrested, Anne Frank died of typhus at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. She was fifteen years old.

About The Diary of a Young Girl

Since it was first published in 1947, Anne Frank's diary has become one of the most powerful memoirs of the Holocaust. Its message of courage and hope in the face of adversity has reached millions. The diary has been translated into more than 70 languages with over 30 million copies sold. Anne Frank's story is especially meaningful to young people today. For many she is their first, if not their only exposure to the history of the Holocaust.

