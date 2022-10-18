Anne Klein, Actress Gina Rodriguez and The Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) Make Latina Students' Dreams a Reality During Hispanic Heritage Month

Winning Design from Anne Klein x FSF Scholar Challenge Launches at Macy's and AnneKlein.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During Hispanic Heritage Month, iconic American women's fashion brand Anne Klein and Golden Globe Award winning actress Gina Rodriguez, the new face of Anne Klein, teamed up with the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) to grant a handful of Latina design students' wishes, including a once in a lifetime opportunity to have a commemorative t-shirt sold at Macy's and AnneKlein.com with profits benefiting their peers and future design students through the FSF organization.

Actress Gina Rodriguez and FSF Scholar Valeria Nicole model the winning design from Anne Klein's Fashion Scholarship Design competition. The commemorative t-shirt is now available at Macy's and AnneKlein.com.

FSF Scholar, recent graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design, and Puerto Rico native, Valeria Nicole created the winning design which is now available for purchase on AnneKlein.com and at Macy's stores nationwide with 100% of the profits from the sale of the T-shirt going to the Fashion Scholarship Fund, a national non-profit whose mission is to support the careers of the country's most talented young students from all fashion and business disciplines. Valeria is also featured with Gina Rodriguez wearing her design for Anne Klein's national campaign to support the initiative.

In addition, Anne Klein and Gina Rodriguez hosted an intimate lunch at the Cecconi's in Los Angeles in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month for local FSF Scholars. Attendees included Latina Scholars - Diana Limon-Herrera, Paola Ochoa, and Karina Sanchez - who are currently enrolled at FSF Member Schools in the Los Angeles area.

During an inspiring and candid conversation, Rodriguez shared how excited she was to share with the Scholars details about "my journey, what I've been through, the different challenges, obstacles and hopefully, the successes that can help explore, expand their perspective and help them on their own journey. I personally feel like you have to send the elevator back down. When you've been given opportunities, it is really nothing but more than a blessing to be able to do that for others," she added.

"Our mission at Anne Klein is to partner with, highlight and celebrate women who are positively changing the world and moving culture forward through a balance of image and impact," said Jameel Spencer, CMO in Residence for Anne Klein. "Gina's ability to speak first-hand on her personal experiences as it relates to being a woman and Latina working in front of and behind the camera in Hollywood, delivers an empowering message for young aspiring designers and artists and we are thrilled to have her support our partnership the Fashion Scholarship Fund."

"We are honored to partner with Anne Klein to provide valuable hands-on experience for our Scholars through the Anne Klein x FSF Design Challenge, and we are incredibly grateful to Gina Rodriguez – who so many of our Scholars look up to – for sharing her story, experience, and learnings with our community," said Peter Arnold, Executive Director of the FSF.

To shop the commemorative t-shirt and learn more about Anne Klein's Fashion Scholarship Fund partnership visit: www.anneklein.com.

Images can be found here.

About Anne Klein

At Anne Klein, our mission has always been equal parts image – serving working women around the world with classic American style – and impact – supporting the causes and communities she holds dear and empowering her ability to make positive change in the world. Our mission was born from Anne herself: "Clothes won't change the world. The women who wear them will." Now owned by WHP Global, the Anne Klein brand continues to outfit the women who make an impact on the world, with products being sold throughout North America, China, Korea, Philippines, Mexico and other countries around the world. For more information, visit www.anneklein.com, @AnneKlein on Facebook or @AnneKleinOfficial on Instagram.

About Gina Rodriguez

Named the "Next Big Thing" and one of the "Top 35 Latinos Under 35," by The Hollywood Reporter, Gina Rodriguez is best known for her leading role as Jane in the TV series Jane the Virgin. She has also starred in multiple feature films including Filly Brown (2012), Deepwater Horizon (2016), Ferdinand (2017), Annihilation (2018), Miss Bala (2019), Someone Great (2019), Scoob! (2020), and voiced the titular character of the Netflix animated action-adventure series Carmen Sandiego. She currently stars in the Netflix series Lost Ollie.

About Fashion Scholarship Fund

The Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) supports the careers of the country's most talented young students from all fashion and business disciplines. The FSF awards over $1 million each year in scholarships to help these students succeed in all sectors of the industry: design, merchandising, marketing and analytics, and business strategy. In short, the FSF is investing in the future of fashion. The FSF also provides Scholars with internship and career opportunities, mentorship, networking, professional development, and unprecedented access to the industry's most influential leaders and companies. The FSF was founded in 1937 and is the foremost fashion-oriented education and workforce development nonprofit in the U.S.

