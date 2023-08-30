Anne Klein Debuts New Fashion Campaign Featuring Supermodel Jasmine Tookes

Launch to Include Event at NYFW to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of the Battle of Versailles

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic American fashion brand ANNE KLEIN marks impactful year with the debut of its new Fall/Winter 2023 fashion campaign featuring supermodel, entrepreneur and new mom, Jasmine Tookes and New York Fashion Week (NYFW) event in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Versailles, which brought American sportswear to the forefront of global fashion.

Jasmine Tookes featured in Anne Klein Fall/Winter 2023 fashion campaign. Photo by Tom Schirmacher for Anne Klein. American photographer Tom Schirmacher shot the Anne Klein Fall/Winter '23 campaign featuring Jasmine Tookes on the streets of New York City.

Anne Klein played a powerful role in the American triumph of the Battle of Versailles and remains the torch bearer to this seismic event that shifted not only American culture, but changed the way people dress around the world. To mark the anniversary, on September 11th Anne Klein will partner with NYFW: The Talks to produce a panel discussion entitled "Battle of Versailles 50: The Making of Fashion History."

Tookes will moderate a distinguished panel at Spring Studios that includes those who were originally part of the historic Versailles event:

Designer Stephen Burrows , the last surviving designer from the original ten (10)

, the last surviving designer from the original ten (10) Donna Karan , the right hand of Anne Klein at that time. Anne was the sole female designer of the original ten (10)

, the right hand of Anne Klein at that time. Anne was the sole female designer of the original ten (10) Trailblazing models Alva Chinn and Pat Cleveland whose legendary modeling styles revolutionized the catwalk

Although Klein founded her eponymous brand in 1968, forever changing the way women dress, the Battle of Versailles emphatically turned the spotlight on American Sportswear giving it equal footing among the leading French fashion houses. Its universal appeal today is wardrobe staples to buy now and wear forever.

"We take immense pride in honoring Anne's legacy and keeping that flame alive," said Jameel Spencer, CMO in Residence for Anne Klein. "The Battle of Versailles not only presented Anne Klein's work on a world stage, but it was the impetus for social shifts, racial awareness and American magic. As we celebrate multiple milestones this year, in what would've been our founder's 100th birthday, we are thrilled to partner with Jasmine Tookes to recognize the strength of diverse women impacting the world in positive ways and doing it with style and grace like only women can."

"I am thrilled to be a small part of this storied brand founded by a powerful woman," adds Tookes, "I'd like to think my power as a woman is my positivity and being able to be a role model for mothers and business women managing it all with grace and style."

About Anne Klein Fall/Winter '23 Campaign

American photographer Tom Schirmacher shot the Anne Klein Fall/Winter '23 campaign on the streets of New York City. The campaign captures a modern woman in a fast-paced world dressed in rich classics suited for her every need and worn gorgeously by Jasmine. The collection combines color, texture, and pattern for seasonal looks that work from day to night. A warm, neutral palette, accented with seasonal pinks, greens and red, keep the collection fresh. Plaids, houndstooth, vegan leather, and metallic accents provide the stylish kick the Anne Klein customer has come to expect. Style meets function with accessories designed to complement the looks inclusive of cap toe heels with iflex technology, slouchy multi-compartment shoulder bags, ceramic watches and wearable tech, and gold toned jewelry.

To shop ANNE KLEIN's new Fall Collection, learn more about the 2023 campaign and partnership with Jasmine Tookes, or to join the Anne Klein Insider's Club, visit: www.anneklein.com.

About Jasmine Tookes

JASMINE TOOKES is repped by The Lions Talent Management, Branding, PR and Creative Services agency. Since her international breakout in 2011, she has captured the attention of the fashion industry, landing in campaigns for brands ranging from L'Oreal and Lancome to Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren. In the editorial world, she has been featured on the covers of prestigious fashion publications including Vogue Spain, Harper's Bazaar, and Elle and has been photographed for editorials in international editions of Vogue, Numéro France, and W Magazine. On the runway, Jasmine has walked for world-renowned fashion houses such as Prada, Chanel, Balmain, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, Valentino, and Versace just to name a few. After earning her wings as a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2015, Tookes was selected to wear the $3 million Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Fantasy Bra at the 2016 Paris show, making her the 3rd African American model to wear the Fantasy Bra. An advocate for health and fitness, Jasmine launched JoJa on YouTube and Instagram to showcase workouts, lifestyle, and fitness inspirations. For more information on Jasmine, visit www.thelionsmanagement.com, or @TheLionsMgmt on Instagram.

About Anne Klein

At Anne Klein, our mission has always been equal parts image – serving working women around the world with classic American style – and impact – supporting the causes and communities she holds dear and empowering her ability to make positive change in the world. Our mission was born from Anne herself: "Clothes won't change the world. The women who wear them will." Now owned by WHP Global, the Anne Klein brand continues to outfit the women who make an impact on the world. For more information and to join the Anne Klein Insider's Club, visit www.anneklein.com, @AnneKlein on Facebook, @AnneKleinOfficial on LinkedIn or @AnneKleinOfficial on Instagram.

