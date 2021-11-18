Anne Klein Launches New Collection For Smartwatches

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic American fashion brand, Anne Klein has always met the needs of busy women everywhere. As an increasing number of women are wearing smartwatches and fitness trackers, the Anne Klein brand is launching a wearable technology line that includes designer bands and device protection to lend a fashionable face to smartwatches.

"We are thrilled to bring Anne Klein into the new era of wearable tech through our recently acquired WITHit subsidiary. Designed for women who are here to make their mark on the world, Anne Klein is the ultimate brand for this next chapter," said Barbara Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation, Anne Klein's long-term watch partner. "When Anne Klein began her career, she was a pioneer. She challenged convention. She always put women first. Anne Klein empowers women through design, and these new collections will accompany that mission."

Anne Klein's new collection of wearable technology accessories for smartwatches includes stylish bands: chain link, metal mesh, ceramic link, genuine leather straps and scrunchie-like leather straps. Some device protection styles are available with genuine crystals. The CONSIDERED group is made from sustainable materials including apple peels and pineapple leaves that are used to create vegan leather. Acetate and metal bands are also included within the assortment. The collection is priced from $40 to $95 MSRP. Available sizes: 38/40/41 and 42/44/45. Newness will be added seasonally.

It's never been easier to change up your look than with a wardrobe of bands. In addition, Anne Klein's wearable accessories line features device protective cases in silver, gold, or rose gold with genuine crystals that look chic while also protecting the watch face. The protection retails for $45 MSRP (Sized 40 and 44mm).

"This is an exciting new category for us as 25% of American women regularly wear a smartwatch or fitness tracker," said Effy Zinkin, Chief Operating Officer at WHP Global, which owns the Anne Klein brand. "Anne Klein herself, always believed design was about meeting women's needs and this new offering is another example of how we are executing her vision and elevated style across emerging product categories."

Customers can shop the new Anne Klein Wearable Collection, as well as Anne Klein apparel, home, fragrance, jewelry, and accessories at AnneKlein.com.

About Anne Klein

Anne Klein is an iconic legacy women's fashion brand founded in 1968, serving women around the world with classic American style. The brand's namesake, Anne Klein herself, formed the brand to create elegant sportswear for women and revolutionize the way that women think about and buy clothing. Now owned by WHP Global, the Anne Klein brand continues to outfit the women who make an impact on the world, with products being sold throughout North America, China, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico and other countries around the world. For more information, visit www.anneklein.com, @AnneKlein on Facebook or @AnneKleinOfficial on Instagram.

About E. Gluck Corporation

Founded over 65 years ago, E. Gluck Corporation is a major force in the watch industry manufacturing, bringing to market and shipping timepieces worldwide. Brands include Armitron, Anne Klein, Badgley Mischka, Juicy Couture, Nine West, Vince Camuto and WITHit. E. Gluck's design and production acumen, global distribution capabilities and strategic retail experience allows for ultimate efficiency in a fluid marketplace.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, LOTTO® and a controlling interest in TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe and more than 20 additional consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. Collectively the brands generate approximately $4 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+ (www.whp-plus.com), a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

