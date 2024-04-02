Anne Mahlum, Founder of Solidcore, Makes $500,000 Investment into Apothékary

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anne Mahlum, renowned entrepreneur, and founder of Solidcore and Back on My Feet, has announced her strategic investment in Apothékary , a pioneering plant-based farmacy founded by Shizu Okusa. This investment underscores Mahlum's dedication to championing women-owned businesses and her commitment to advancing the wellness industry by advocating for innovative companies poised to disrupt traditional paradigms.

Having successfully sold her shares in Solidcore last year for $84 million, Mahlum is now channeling her expertise and resources into empowering and uplifting other visionary entrepreneurs, particularly women, in their ventures. With her sharp insight and vision for scale, Mahlum immediately recognized the trailblazing impact of Apothékary as well as the talent of powerhouse founder, Shizu Okusa.

"Investing in Apothékary is not just a financial decision for me; it's a commitment to supporting innovation and empowering entrepreneurs who are reshaping industries," said Mahlum. "With this investment, I am excited to see how Apothékary will further expand its reach to drive positive change and promote healthier living."

Founded by Okusa in 2019, Apothékary is revolutionizing the plant medicine industry with its herbal-based products that seamlessly integrate Eastern and Western healing traditions. Okusa's vision is to provide consumers with natural solutions derived from ancient healing systems such as Ayurveda, traditional Chinese Medicine, Japanese Kampo, and Western Herbalism. Through Apothékary, she encourages individuals to embrace the power of Mother Nature in addressing everyday ailments and enhancing overall well-being.

"Partnering with Anne is such an honor and will take Apothékary to even further heights," said Shizu Okusa, Founder and CEO and Apothékary. "I've been incredibly selective with the investors we bring on for the company but working with Anne was a no-brainer due to her expertise and success in the wellness industry coupled with our long-standing personal relationship. I've known Anne for almost a decade from my first company, JRINK, in DC and I'm very excited to see how bringing Anne into the fold from a business perspective will accelerate our growth even more."

Malhum's investment in Apothékary not only underscores her commitment to promoting sustainable and holistic health practices, but also reflects her alignment with Okusa's mission to bridge cultural divides and promote wellness inclusivity. As Mahlum embarks on her own alcohol-free journey, she finds resonance in Apothékary's philosophy of harnessing the healing properties of nature to nurture mind, body, and spirit.

CONTACT: Jenn Jimenez, [email protected]

SOURCE Anne Mahlum