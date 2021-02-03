Anne-Marie D'Angelo Elevated to Executive Vice President at NiSource

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) announced today that, consistent with a previously announced plan, Anne-Marie D'Angelo has been promoted to executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary and has joined the company's executive leadership team. Her appointment as executive vice president was effective Jan. 30.

D'Angelo, who joined the company in September 2019, had been serving as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. In her new role she leads the NiSource legal function and reports to NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock.

"Anne-Marie has demonstrated the highest levels of integrity, judgment and leadership since she joined NiSource, and she is well-positioned to lead our team of talented and respected attorneys, and contribute substantially as a member of the NiSource executive leadership team," Hamrock said.

"I am honored to step into this executive leadership role at NiSource, and to lead a team of legal professionals who work hard to support the NiSource business as it strives to create value for all of our stakeholders," D'Angelo said.

Prior to joining NiSource, D'Angelo served as general counsel and corporate secretary for Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. in Schaumburg, Illinois. For 13 years before that, she served in a number of roles of increasing responsibility for McDonald's Corporation, including assistant U.S. general counsel and general counsel for the east division business and development counsel team. She earned a bachelor's degree in English from the College of the Holy Cross and her law degree from the University of Notre Dame.

About NiSource

