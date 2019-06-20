Anne Massa Joins GreenSlate as SVP of Finance

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenSlate, the nationally acclaimed entertainment payroll and business services company, has hired Anne Massa as Senior Vice President of Finance. Massa will be responsible for compliance, reporting, and policies and procedures for all GreenSlate entities.

She joins the GreenSlate team with over 20 years of extensive finance, management, and public accounting experience, and is a CPA with a master's degree in Tax and a foundation in Big 4 public accounting. Massa has managed financial operations for many organizations in diverse industries from non-profits to real estate, retail, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution as an SVP and CFO, and has extensive experience building finance departments that align with extraordinary growth.

Massa spent the last decade working at Acelero, where she contributed to the significant growth and diversification of the organization. Prior to Acelero, Massa served as a finance executive at Foxtons, Kidde, and Radiodetection, all of which were experiencing exponential growth while transitioning to an elevated organizational state.

In her new role, Massa will be based out of New York City. "I am beyond excited to join GreenSlate and to become part of such an energetic, enthusiastic and passionate team that completely supports their mission and whose main goal is client support and satisfaction. GreenSlate is on an unrivaled growth trajectory and completely transforming the business of content production, going above and beyond industry standard to differentiate customer experiences by creating a fully digitized and fully integrated all-in-one solutions-based platform for the industry, all while maintaining a level of environmental consciousness," said Massa.

About GreenSlate

GreenSlate advances the business of content production by seamlessly integrating people, processes, and technology to meet the essential business needs of content producers. GreenSlate supports global franchises, independent storytellers, and award-winning productions, with client projects including Oscar 2018's Best Supporting Actress Winner "I, Tonya," Oscar 2017's Best Picture Winner "Moonlight," TBS's "Search Party," 2019 Spirit Award winners "First Reformed," "You Were Never Really Here," and "Sorry to Bother You," as well as "Russian Doll," "Boy Erased," and many more.

