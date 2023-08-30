Anneka Sciola Appointed as New ACG Houston Board Member

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvetti Ferguson is proud to announce that Anneka Sciola, advisory partner, has been appointed as the newest Board of Directors member of the Association of Corporate Growth Houston chapter. Anneka oversees the transaction services and valuation practices at Calvetti Ferguson. She has been with the firm for a decade and has been a member of ACG Houston for three years.

Anneka Sciola

Anneka brings extensive expertise in public accounting, consulting, and industry practices to ACG Houston's Board of Directors. Her expertise covers various specialties, including valuations, quality of earnings assessments, and M&A sell-side representation. She also is a proud recipient of the Young Professional Award in 2021 from ACG's Middle Market Growth Awards. This award, given to only ten professionals, recognizes their achievements in either a middle-sized company or as an investor or advisor, directly helping middle-sized businesses or doing M&A activities. She is also an active participant in multiple other professional organizations, including the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

"Anneka Sciola's appointment to the ACG Houston Board of Directors is a testament to her exceptional leadership," says Jason Ferguson, managing partner at Calvetti Ferguson. "We are confident that Anneka's deep knowledge of the deal community, private equity funds, and portfolio companies will undoubtedly elevate ACG's strategic initiatives."

"I am deeply honored and excited to join the ACG Board of Directors," says Anneka Sciola. "This is a great opportunity to contribute to an organization that fosters collaboration, innovation, and growth within the middle-market community. I look forward to working alongside esteemed colleagues to drive ACG's mission and create lasting value for ACG's members and stakeholders."

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is an independent accounting and advisory firm based in Texas. The firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, and technology advisory services to businesses, high-net-worth families, and private equity firms with first-hand corporate experience. Calvetti Ferguson advises beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for our clients and their businesses.

About ACG

Founded in 1954, the Association for Corporate Growth has chapters worldwide representing 14,500 members. ACG serves 90,000 investors, owners, executives, lenders, and advisers to growing middle-market companies. ACG's mission is to drive middle-market growth. With chapters in Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Austin/San Antonio, Calvetti Ferguson is proud to sponsor and support ACG's mission to drive middle-market growth.

Media contact:



Emily Martin

VP of Marketing

emartin@calvettiferguson.com

(713) 726-5723

SOURCE Calvetti Ferguson