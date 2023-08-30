Anneka Sciola Appointed as New ACG Houston Board Member

News provided by

Calvetti Ferguson

30 Aug, 2023, 07:48 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvetti Ferguson is proud to announce that Anneka Sciola, advisory partner, has been appointed as the newest Board of Directors member of the Association of Corporate Growth Houston chapter. Anneka oversees the transaction services and valuation practices at Calvetti Ferguson. She has been with the firm for a decade and has been a member of ACG Houston for three years.

Continue Reading
Anneka Sciola
Anneka Sciola

Anneka brings extensive expertise in public accounting, consulting, and industry practices to ACG Houston's Board of Directors. Her expertise covers various specialties, including valuations, quality of earnings assessments, and M&A sell-side representation. She also is a proud recipient of the Young Professional Award in 2021 from ACG's Middle Market Growth Awards. This award, given to only ten professionals, recognizes their achievements in either a middle-sized company or as an investor or advisor, directly helping middle-sized businesses or doing M&A activities. She is also an active participant in multiple other professional organizations, including the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

"Anneka Sciola's appointment to the ACG Houston Board of Directors is a testament to her exceptional leadership," says Jason Ferguson, managing partner at Calvetti Ferguson. "We are confident that Anneka's deep knowledge of the deal community, private equity funds, and portfolio companies will undoubtedly elevate ACG's strategic initiatives."

"I am deeply honored and excited to join the ACG Board of Directors," says Anneka Sciola. "This is a great opportunity to contribute to an organization that fosters collaboration, innovation, and growth within the middle-market community. I look forward to working alongside esteemed colleagues to drive ACG's mission and create lasting value for ACG's members and stakeholders."

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is an independent accounting and advisory firm based in Texas. The firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, and technology advisory services to businesses, high-net-worth families, and private equity firms with first-hand corporate experience. Calvetti Ferguson advises beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for our clients and their businesses.

About ACG

Founded in 1954, the Association for Corporate Growth has chapters worldwide representing 14,500 members. ACG serves 90,000 investors, owners, executives, lenders, and advisers to growing middle-market companies. ACG's mission is to drive middle-market growth. With chapters in Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Austin/San Antonio, Calvetti Ferguson is proud to sponsor and support ACG's mission to drive middle-market growth.

Media contact:

Emily Martin

VP of Marketing

emartin@calvettiferguson.com

(713) 726-5723

SOURCE Calvetti Ferguson

Also from this source

Calvetti Ferguson Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.