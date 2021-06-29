Annenberg Center for The Performing Arts to Rebrand as Penn Live Arts

PHILADELPHIA, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Philadelphia's leading multidisciplinary arts presenter and one of the nation's premier urban performing arts centers on a university campus, announced a rebrand and name change to Penn Live Arts. The announcement serves as a redefining moment for the organization as it begins a multi-year 50th anniversary celebration.



Christopher Gruits, Executive & Artistic Director for Penn Live Arts, announces new brand and upcoming 21/22 season The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Unveils New Name and Identity, Penn Live Arts

The rebrand to Penn Live Arts honors the Annenberg Center's long legacy of world-class quality and progressive artistry, while also positioning the organization for future growth. Penn Live Arts will serve as the cohesive brand experience for the performing arts center's diverse performance, event and University of Pennsylvania offerings. The change also heralds a wider variety of programming for audiences including early and new music, cirque and digital offerings, as well as presentations outside the physical Annenberg Center space and a deeper integration with the University of Pennsylvania and Philadelphia communities.

A more interconnected arts culture at the University of Pennsylvania



The Annenberg Center has long served as a central asset to student life at the University of Pennsylvania, providing access to world-class artists and performances that bolster the overall student and faculty experience. Penn Live Arts embodies this deeper integration, as exemplified through thematic programming, artist residencies, masterclasses, workshops and professional development opportunities for students. Additionally, Penn Live Arts will bridge campus and community by offering greater access to the world-class academic expertise and resources of an Ivy League University.



"Penn Live Arts more accurately reflects our position as Philadelphia's leading presenter of diverse and cutting-edge programming, along with a deeper integration with the University of Pennsylvania," said Christopher Gruits, Executive and Artistic Director of Penn Live Arts. "It's fitting to kick off our multi-year 50th anniversary celebration with the announcement of our new identity and begin this exciting new chapter of progress. Our goal is that this rebrand serves as the catalyst for new performance works, new creativity and new connections both in and outside of the theatre."

Penn Live Arts 21/22 Season

While there are still pandemic-related limitations for touring artists, audiences will begin to experience the expanded benefits under Penn Live Arts next year. The 21/22 season reflects Penn Live Arts' ambitious path with a wider variety of programming including the best artists, from iconic legends to rising stars, with many U.S. and Philadelphia premieres.



"If there is anything the past year has reinforced, it is our passion for live performance, as it is core to our mission," continued Gruits. "As we safely return to the theatre for our 21/22 season, we eagerly look ahead to commemorating our 50th anniversary under our new brand, Penn Live Arts, as we have much to celebrate."



Visit PennLiveArts.org for full 21/22 season information.



About Penn Live Arts

Penn Live Arts, formerly the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, is the leading presenter of innovative and transformative performing arts in Philadelphia, bringing world-class music, dance, theatre and film to the University of Pennsylvania campus and at venues throughout the city. Penn Live Arts is an artistic crossroads joining Penn and the greater Philadelphia region by emphasizing artistic and intellectual excellence and diversity in programming; prioritizing broad inclusiveness in artists and audiences; and managing outstanding performance and event facilities. Penn Live Arts broadens arts access by engaging a range of school audiences and inclusive communities. PennLiveArts.org

