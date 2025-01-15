ANNENBERG FOUNDATION IN COLLABORATION WITH D-NICE, WILL.I.AM AND HIS I.AM ANGEL FOUNDATION HOST LA CHECK IN - A NIGHT OF HOPE, RESILIENCE AND UNITY FOR LOS ANGELES FIRE VICTIMS AND FIRST RESPONDERS

Derrick "D-Nice" Jones and "The Coast Guard" DJ Hed to Livestream Uplifting Sets; Event Features Actor-Philanthropist Etienne Maurice in Conversation with Local Heroes and Surprise Celebrity Guests Affected by the Largest and Most Destructive Fires in L.A. History

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annenberg Foundation, in collaboration with global music icons will.i.am, D-Nice, and DJ Hed (TMZ Hip-Hop; Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar), along with actor-philanthropist Etienne Maurice (WalkGood LA), and event partner the i.am Angel Foundation is proud to present LA CHECK IN, a livestream benefit to support individuals and organizations impacted by the devastating wildfires across Los Angeles.

LA CHECK IN streams Thu, Jan. 16 at 6 PM PT, featuring uplifting music, stories of hope and vital resources. Post this "LA CHECK IN" streams Thursday, January 16 at 6 P.M. PT on Instagram, YouTube and Twitch. The event features D-Nice and DJ Hed with stories of hope along with updates on vital resources for victims. Several celebrity guests and hometown heroes are scheduled to appear. Modeled after Club Quarantine, LA CHECK IN offers community, entertainment and value to those affected and those looking for ways to assist.

Modeled after the original "Club Quarantine" created by D-Nice in his living room during the global Covid-19 pandemic, LA CHECK IN underscores the role of the arts and humanities in bringing connection and community to Los Angeles area citizens during a time of displacement and isolation.

LA CHECK IN will launch Thursday, January 16 at 6 P.M. Pacific Time from will.i.am's FYI Campus and can be viewed on Instagram and YouTube. The livestream will combine uplifting sets curated by D-Nice and DJ Hed with updates on vital resources for victims along with stories of hope - offering community, entertainment and value to those affected and those looking for ways to assist. Several celebrity guests and hometown heroes are scheduled to appear.

LA CHECK IN also will provide ways to pledge funds for LA Fire recovery and resilience, including:

First responders on the front lines

Evacuees - including families, the elderly, animals, and shelters for those who already were experiencing homelessness before the fires

Displaced domestic, outdoor and day-labor workers

The Annenberg Foundation concurrently has identified and will provide grants to nonprofits that focus on these populations.

"These fires ravaged Los Angeles and shocked communities everywhere with their rapid spread and vast devastation," said Wallis Annenberg, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of the Annenberg Foundation. "The Annenberg Foundation has a long history of bearing witness to and catalyzing relief in the face of catastrophic events in California and we are thrilled to partner to offer LA CHECK IN as a way to support healing and share resources in this time of crisis."

"Families and students across the city urgently need our support as many lives have been disrupted, including losing everything in the fires," said will.i.am, the Grammy Award-winning musician, tech founder and philanthropist. "Teaming up with fellow musicians and the Annenberg Foundation for fire relief is what the community needs right now to connect us and activate those who wish to donate and volunteer. I know the great work the Annenberg Foundation does first-hand as a beneficiary and am thankful for their support of my i.am Angel Foundation which provides STEM education and robotics programs for more than 14,000 Los Angeles-area disadvantaged youth."

"Club Quarantine was a way for people to find community all over the world through love of music and culture. The music I played at that time was secondary to what was really happening, which were the conversations and connections that people were having," said Derrick "D-Nice" Jones. "LA CHECK IN will leverage Los Angeles' star power while reminding one another of the resilience we build and have in each other."

"When disaster strikes it reminds us that despite our differences, we're all in this together," said DJ Hed. "LA CHECK IN is just another beam of light we hope to shine into a dark time. Nothing is going to repair the sentimental damage suffered but through this we hope to assist as many as we can as a team."

LA CHECK IN will be streamed live on D-Nice's Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/dnice ) and will.i.am's YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/@illwilly ). A nightly lineup and more information about the Annenberg Foundation's ongoing efforts in disaster response and recovery can be found at annenberg.org/LACHECKIN.

About the Annenberg Foundation

The Annenberg Foundation is a family foundation that provides funding and support to nonprofit organizations in the United States and globally. Our mission is to advance public well-being through improved education, greater access to arts and culture, community development, and social justice.

About the i.am Angel Foundation

Created in 2009 by will.i.am, the i.am Angel Foundation transforms lives through education, inspiration, and opportunity. The i.am Angel Foundation administers and funds charitable activities and programs for underserved students in the Los Angeles, California region including college scholarships (i.am scholarship), college preparation tutoring (i.am College Track), opportunities in STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics), and after-school robotics clubs in partnership with the LA Unified School District.

About WalkGood LA

WalkGood LA is a family-led community wellness organization based in Los Angeles, dedicated to offering accessible healing spaces to underserved communities. Their programs, which include community yoga classes, guided meditations, hikes, run clubs, and other activities, draw hundreds of participants weekly across the city. They are excited to expand their impact with the launch of The WalkGood Yard, a new yoga and wellness studio that furthers their mission of fostering health and unity within the community.

SOURCE The Annenberg Foundation