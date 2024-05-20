Annex Brands, Inc. Maintains North American Shipping and Business Services Stronghold and Creates Business Ownership for New Generations

Prominent Franchisor Continues to Create and Support Small Business Opportunities

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc. has opened 75+ new franchise locations and experienced 120+ resales since the beginning of 2021, with many resale locations passing ownership to younger generations and former managers. In honor of National Small Business Month, it's noteworthy that Annex Brands' network of 850+ franchise locations continues to make it one of the leading packing and shipping franchisors, supporting small business opportunity and growth in local communities across the country.

"When my wife and I looked into different franchise options seventeen years ago, we knew PostalAnnex would be a good fit," said Tony Casolari, former PostalAnnex franchisee. "We sustained business throughout the 2008 recession and flourished on the other side of it, thanks to the services we provide. I'm now happy to pass this business to my former manager—I know I can come back in five years and the place will be running even better than when I was the owner."

From 2021 to 2023, the U.S. Small Business Administration saw a 46% increase in applications for new businesses—higher than the average of the prior four years combined. Given the company's growth in recent years, Annex Brands is proud to offer a small business opportunity that not only empowers and supports its owners, but provides essential and adaptable services with more options for local communities.

"The PostalAnnex franchise model is a good one; it gives you the structure and tools necessary to create a successful business, but also the freedom to own and operate your own business," Casolari said.

Annex Brands is currently a franchisor of seven retail and commercial business service brands: PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Each brand provides a range of services, including packing, crating, shipping, package receiving, mailbox rentals, copying and printing, notary, passport photos and more.

"Our company's mission is simple: To provide the dream of ownership through Franchising; and from this dream, value is added to the lives of our Franchisees, Employees, Stakeholders and their communities," Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer of Annex Brands, said.

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 850 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Its franchisees offer business services such as private mailbox rental, notary public service, shipping via UPS, FedEx, USPS and DHL, copy service, freight shipping of large, awkward, high-value or fragile items, custom packing solutions through individually tailored wooden crates, cartons, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

