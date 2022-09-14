ANNEX88 HIRES BRANDON SOLIS AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR HEAD OF STRATEGY

Industry veteran brings culture-first integrated strategy expertise to the agency

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, annex88 announced the addition of Brandon Solis as the creative agency's newest executive director head of strategy. The hire comes on the heels of Andre Gray's appointment as chief creative officer in July. An expert in integrated strategy across advertising marketing and communications, Solis will support new business and oversee priority clients Ralph Lauren Fragrances and BuyBuyBaby.

"Memorable creative starts with real strategy – an insightful, surprising, sticky 'a-ha' about the people you're trying to talk to," said Andre Gray, chief creative officer of annex88. "When you find a strategist like Brandon who loves to mine the world for those 'a-has,' you're set on a path to success. I can't wait for us to roll our sleeves up."

Having worked at both big and small agencies, Solis' strategic planning experience runs the gamut. Most recently, Solis served as the executive director of social and connections at Grey, overseeing comms planning, influencer, and social marketing. Previous roles include Eleven, Inc. in San Francisco, where Solis led strategy, DEI, and culture; and R/GA New York, where in addition to comms planning and integrated strategy, he helped bridge the gap between creative and media for clients like Verizon, Uber, Samsung, DuPont, Pepsi Waters+, and Nike.

Understanding that there is power in partnership, Solis is looking forward to collaborating with Gray and executive managing director Elena Grasmann to shape the future of annex88 and build on its reputation as an agency that shifts, shapes, and moves culture. A longtime fan of the agency, Solis is energized by the nimbleness of working in an independent shop backed by the scale and power of the Havas Creative network.

"There's an amazing toolbox here, and I can't wait to really get cooking," said Solis. "Our goal at annex88 is to help brands speak to Culture (with a capital-C) and solve for specific challenges some megashops just don't have the efficiency to tackle."

Solis will report to Tim Maleeny, Havas North America chief strategy officer and Havas New York president.

