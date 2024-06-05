Annexus & John Hancock Join Forces on Launch of New John Hancock Indexed Universal Life Insurance Solution

Collaboration Will Expand John Hancock's Portfolio of Indexed Account Offerings and Reach a Wider Market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus, one of the nation's leading independent retirement product design and distribution companies, announced a new collaboration with John Hancock, one of the largest life insurers in the United States. The partnership brings together each organization's core strengths to launch a new John Hancock Indexed Universal Life (IUL) insurance solution, which launches today.

John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, and is a leader in the behavioral insurance space with its unique Vitality program. This collaboration aims to enhance John Hancock's Protection IUL product by integrating Annexus' cutting-edge indices and the all-new PRISM Booster Strategy, offering consumers a wider range of indexed account options to meet their needs.

"As Annexus continues to grow and push the boundaries of what's possible in life insurance and retirement planning, it only made sense to work with John Hancock, one of the most prestigious and respected players in the protection IUL space," says Ron Shurts, co-founder and CEO, Annexus. "We're excited about bringing Annexus innovation to this life insurance leader and our distribution partners."

"This collaboration with Annexus enables us to expand our indexed account offerings to continue to meet our customers' evolving needs," says Neal Kerins, Vice President of Product Development, John Hancock. "Our work with Annexus will also extend the reach of John Hancock's Vitality Program, a solution that offers long-term financial protection as well as significant savings and rewards customers for steps taken towards a longer, healthier, better life."

This strategic alliance represents both companies' commitment to a customer-first mindset.

About Annexus

Annexus designs solutions to help Americans grow and protect their retirement savings. For over a decade, Annexus has developed market-leading fixed-indexed annuities and indexed universal life insurance products. Annexus has forged relationships with many of the industry's leading insurance carriers and the world's largest investment banks. Find out more about Annexus and its products.

