Annexus & North American Win 'Deal of the Year, Annuities' at SRP Americas 2024 Awards

Industry-First Performance Strategy Ladder Crediting Method and 4-in-1 Retirement Benefits Rider Recognized

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus, a leading retirement product design company, in partnership with North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®, one of the largest issuers of fixed index annuities (FIAs) in the U.S.,1 announced that its innovative work on the Secure Horizon Suite of fixed index annuities was awarded "Deal of the Year, Annuities" at the SRP Americas 2024 Awards. Hosted by Structured Retail Products, the award recognizes excellence in annuity products based on performance, customer satisfaction and sales volume.

"At Annexus, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the FIA market to deliver greater client outcomes," says Ron Shurts, CEO and co-founder of Annexus. "Earning this award alongside North American is a testament to this mission and the strength of our partnership. We are excited to continue building on this success."

The Secure Horizon FIA suite introduced the first-ever Performance Strategy Ladder crediting method in an FIA as well as a unique 4-in-1 Retirement Benefits Rider. The rider features the first solution within an FIA designed to help mitigate a potential reduction in Social Security benefits, along with a 2 of 6 Activities of Daily Living (ADL) benefit.

Annexus and North American first launched Secure Horizon and Secure Horizon Plus fixed indexed annuities in 2023, with the latter offering a 20% immediate premium bonus.2 The suite expanded with the addition of Secure Horizon Choice, offering shorter 5- and 7-year accumulation opportunities, as well as Secure Horizon Accelerator — an accumulation-focused FIA with an immediate premium bonus for no charge2. The Secure Horizon Suite of FIAs added two new indices, the Research Affiliates Global Multi-Asset Index, the first Research Affiliates index within an FIA, and the S&P PRISM Index, which has been the best performing live smart beta index in the FIA industry over the last five years.3

"The Secure Horizon FIA suite has set a new standard in the industry by introducing two groundbreaking advancements, and we've continued to build on that success," says Rob TeKolste, President, Sammons Independent Annuity Group. "This award highlights the innovative essence of our collaboration, and we are eager to continue building on the exceptional performance and success of the suite. Together, we are driving the future of retirement solutions."

About Annexus

Annexus designs solutions to help Americans grow and protect their retirement savings. For over a decade, Annexus has developed market-leading fixed indexed annuities and indexed universal life insurance products. Annexus has forged relationships with many of the industry's leading insurance carriers and the world's largest investment banks. Find out more about Annexus and its products.

About North American Company for Life and Health Insurance

North American Company for Life and Health Insurance® is a member of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. They offer a comprehensive portfolio of term, universal life, and indexed universal life insurance products, as well as a wide variety of traditional fixed and fixed index annuities. Learn more about North American .

