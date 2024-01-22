Annexus Announces Sponsorship of PGA Golfer and Rising Star Dylan Wu

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus, the nation's leading independent retirement product design company, is announcing a new sponsorship with golfer Dylan Wu, who is beginning his third year of the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Tour.

Wu has consistently demonstrated his skill and passion on the golf course, earning him the 2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour. Originally from Medford, Oregon, Wu was one of the best players in Northwestern University history, where his career scoring average ranks second behind only PGA Tour winner Luke Donald.

He turned pro in 2018 and joined the PGA tour in 2022, where he's had a top 5 finish, 3 top 10s, and ranked 8th on the PGA for greens in regulation in 2022-23. The 27-year-old and his wife, Margaret, live in Scottsdale.

"We're excited to launch this partnership with Dylan," says Ron Shurts, CEO and co-founder of Annexus. "We share similar values, including an emphasis on hard work and embracing that daily grind to be the best. We admire what he has achieved in his early professional golf career, and we're looking forward to seeing where he goes next."

Wu says he is "honored and excited" to represent Annexus throughout the 2024 PGA Tour season.

"Ron and I have been good friends for a long time, and he has been an instrumental part of my professional career over the past couple years," says Wu. "The success he has created with Annexus is super impressive, and I am honored to have him as a mentor, supporter, and now partner."

About Annexus

Annexus designs solutions to help Americans grow and protect their retirement savings. For almost 20 years, Annexus has developed market-leading fixed indexed annuities and indexed universal life insurance products. Annexus has forged relationships with many of the industry's leading insurance carriers and the world's largest investment banks. Find out more about Annexus and its products at Annexus.com.

