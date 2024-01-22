Annexus Announces Sponsorship of PGA Golfer and Rising Star Dylan Wu

News provided by

Annexus

22 Jan, 2024, 11:17 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus, the nation's leading independent retirement product design company, is announcing a new sponsorship with golfer Dylan Wu, who is beginning his third year of the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Tour.

Wu has consistently demonstrated his skill and passion on the golf course, earning him the 2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour. Originally from Medford, Oregon, Wu was one of the best players in Northwestern University history, where his career scoring average ranks second behind only PGA Tour winner Luke Donald.

He turned pro in 2018 and joined the PGA tour in 2022, where he's had a top 5 finish, 3 top 10s, and ranked 8th on the PGA for greens in regulation in 2022-23. The 27-year-old and his wife, Margaret, live in Scottsdale.

"We're excited to launch this partnership with Dylan," says Ron Shurts, CEO and co-founder of Annexus. "We share similar values, including an emphasis on hard work and embracing that daily grind to be the best. We admire what he has achieved in his early professional golf career, and we're looking forward to seeing where he goes next."

Wu says he is "honored and excited" to represent Annexus throughout the 2024 PGA Tour season.

"Ron and I have been good friends for a long time, and he has been an instrumental part of my professional career over the past couple years," says Wu. "The success he has created with Annexus is super impressive, and I am honored to have him as a mentor, supporter, and now partner."

About Annexus

Annexus designs solutions to help Americans grow and protect their retirement savings. For almost 20 years, Annexus has developed market-leading fixed indexed annuities and indexed universal life insurance products. Annexus has forged relationships with many of the industry's leading insurance carriers and the world's largest investment banks. Find out more about Annexus and its products at Annexus.com.

SOURCE Annexus

Also from this source

North American and Annexus Enhance the Secure Horizon Plus Fixed Index Annuity

North American and Annexus Enhance the Secure Horizon Plus Fixed Index Annuity

North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®(North American), a member company of Sammons® Financial Group and one of the largest issuers of ...
Athene BCA 2.0 Suite of Fixed Indexed Annuities Wins Two Major Industry Awards

Athene BCA 2.0 Suite of Fixed Indexed Annuities Wins Two Major Industry Awards

Annexus, a leading independent retirement product design company, today announced that its innovative work with the Athene® BCA® 2.0 Suite of Fixed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.