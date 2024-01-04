Annexus Health Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates Annexus Health is committed to strong cybersecurity and meeting key regulations to protect sensitive data

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey through its innovative solutions, today announced that AssistPoint® has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's AssistPoint platform has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Annexus Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"As a company dedicated to solving complex healthcare challenges through technology, ensuring the cybersecurity of our customers and partners—as well as that of patients—is absolutely critical," said Annexus Health Co-Founder and President Brad Frazier. "We are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving the rigorous HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates Annexus Health is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

