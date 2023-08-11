Annexus Health Adds Sarah Provan as Vice President of Operations

News provided by

Annexus Health

11 Aug, 2023, 09:47 ET

Newly introduced position will focus on enhancing customer experience

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey through its innovative solutions, today announced that Sarah Provan has joined its leadership team as Vice President of Operations, overseeing the Implementation, Support, Content, Training, and Technical Program Management teams.

Added to support the company's rapid growth, this new role is focused on enhancing efficiency across the organization, beginning with customer operations.

"Sarah will head up the creation of an operations center of excellence at Annexus Health," said Co-Founder and President Brad Frazier. "She is a seasoned leader and change agent with a track record of finding new and innovative ways to increase impact, decrease cost, and ultimately improve the healthcare ecosystem for patients and their families. She's a natural fit for Annexus Health."

Sarah comes to Annexus Health with 15 years of healthcare IT experience, most recently serving as Senior Director of Operations at Collective, a PointClickCare company. There, she drove strategy and performance of 7 professional service teams during an incredible growth phase, tripling the size of the Collective network and doubling annual recurring revenue. Prior to that position, Sarah was Vice President of Operations at Health Catalyst, driving strategy and implementation of tools and resources for a team of 130 analytic engineers and directors during the start-up phase of the business unit.

"I love helping business groups evolve into their next phase of maturity, and I'm excited to do that for my teams at Annexus Health," said Sarah. "There's such a deep need in the industry for the solutions Annexus Health offers—I'm passionate about being part of the solution for the huge challenge of patient affordability and equitable access to care. The Annexus Health mission is a powerful one because it's personal to everyone here. We've all known someone who has needed high-cost care at some point in their lives, and that motivates all of us to really lean into our work and build a better patient access journey."

About Annexus Health
Annexus Health is the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey by delivering innovative solutions, including tech-enabled services, that reduce financial and administrative burdens to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com.

Media Contact:
Tim Koenig
VP Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE Annexus Health

Also from this source

Annexus Health Partners with Omega Healthcare

Annexus Health Advances Health Equity Through Proactive, Inclusive Approach to Patient Assistance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.