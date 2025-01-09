Annexus Health Rings In 2025 By Surpassing $6 Billion in Patient Financial Assistance Awards Secured

Driven by a network of more than 4,200 sites of care now using the AssistPoint® platform to manage and secure assistance for patients

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey through its innovative solutions, announced that its AssistPoint platform has been used to process over $6 billion in patient financial assistance awards since 2018, making critical therapies affordable for patients and their families.

AssistPoint is now licensed by over 165 healthcare organizations across more than 4,200 sites of care within community, institution, hospital, infusion center, and specialty Rx settings. This encompasses several prominent and established entities in the healthcare market.

"This was our vision when Brad Frazier and I first started Annexus Health—to leverage technology to make a profound impact on the lives of patients and their families," said the company's CEO and Co-Founder, Joe Baffone. "$6 billion in financial assistance to help patients undergoing treatment for a wide range of diseases all across the country is a milestone we are very proud of, and one that inspires us to keep putting our all into the work we do."

Annexus Health is currently partnered with a host of life science companies, including 5 of the top 10 oncology pharmaceutical companies in the United States, based on their 2023 oncology segment revenue.1 Through these partnerships, more than 55 therapies in oncology and beyond are digitally integrated with AssistPoint via AP Connect®, Annexus Health's life science solution, dramatically improving the delivery of financial assistance and access services, leading to better patient outcomes.

In addition to expanding its provider network and life science integrations, Annexus Health has recently introduced several enhancements to AssistPoint, including an integrated search and enroll workflow that displays suggested tasks for eligible patients based on orders pulled directly from select EMRs to ensure no patient is left behind while optimizing the effectiveness and efficiency of the financial assistance process. Additional enhancements include more comprehensive analytic reports that provide actionable insights for multiple levels—from financial counselors to the C-suite—within a complex healthcare organization, as well as digital signature capabilities, automatic re-enrollment, and new tools for managing patients waiting for funding opportunities to become available. An overview of AssistPoint, including a demo video and detailed list of key features, can be found here .

"Product innovation is a core focus of ours at Annexus Health, and we are constantly thinking about ways to address additional administrative burdens that stand in the way of patients receiving critical treatment in a timely manner," said Co-Founder and President, Brad Frazier. "As we celebrate this milestone of over $6 billion in financial assistance secured for patients, we're looking toward hitting the next milestone by continuing to meet the changing needs of healthcare organizations, life science companies, and—most importantly—patients."

About Annexus Health

Annexus Health is the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey by delivering innovative solutions, including tech-enabled services, that reduce financial and administrative burdens to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com .

