Annexus Health's Patient Access Solutions Deliver Meaningful Results for Patients, Healthcare Provider Organizations, and Life Science Companies

Analyses of customer data confirm Annexus Health's impact on patient access to care

SEWICKLEY, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey, today announced several key findings from robust, recent analyses of customer data.*

The results illustrate the success Annexus Health has achieved to date on its mission to improve patient access to critical care through its innovative solutions: AssistPoint®, a software platform that helps healthcare provider organizations proactively find and manage financial assistance and other access services for eligible patients; AP Connect®, a technology-driven solution that digitally integrates life science and charitable foundation patient support programs within the provider workflow; and Adparo®, which provides access services cycle management support to help provider organizations reduce the administrative burden across the patient access journey.

The findings include:

Healthcare provider organizations using AssistPoint ® realized double-digit percentage increases in financial assistance collections on a per-provider basis, reducing patient responsibility while improving revenue capture

In analyses of data from healthcare provider organizations that implemented AssistPoint ® in 2019, average financial assistance collections per provider increased by 22% post implementation in 2019 compared with the same period 1 year prior.

in 2019, average financial assistance collections per provider increased by 22% post implementation in 2019 compared with the same period 1 year prior.

Notably, the impact of AssistPoint ® on financial assistance collections improved the longer a healthcare provider organization used it: the increase in per-provider financial assistance collections for organizations that implemented AssistPoint ® in 2019 rose to 27% in 2021 (as compared with 2018), following a dip to 15% in 2020 (as compared with 2018) that may have been influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

on financial assistance collections improved the longer a healthcare provider organization used it: the increase in per-provider financial assistance collections for organizations that implemented AssistPoint in 2019 rose to 27% in 2021 (as compared with 2018), following a dip to 15% in 2020 (as compared with 2018) that may have been influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar trends were seen with data from healthcare provider organizations that implemented AssistPoint® in 2020; the average financial assistance collections per provider increased by 26% in 2021, as compared with 2019.

Use of AssistPoint ® led to an improvement in patients getting on therapy through increased free drug enrollment rates and subsequent conversion to another form of financial assistance

In a case study of a life science organization that integrated its free drug program with AssistPoint ® via AP Connect ® in April 2022 , free drug enrollments per healthcare provider organization in May through June of 2022 were 50% greater than in May through June of 2021.

via AP Connect in , free drug enrollments per healthcare provider organization in May through June of 2022 were 50% greater than in May through June of 2021.

While free drug programs are essential to getting certain patient populations on therapy, AssistPoint ® empowers healthcare provider organizations to easily and consistently monitor assistance options for each patient and seamlessly transition them from free drug to another form of financial assistance when available. In analyses of data from healthcare provider organizations using AssistPoint ® , the percentage of patients converting from a free drug program to another form of financial assistance nearly tripled between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2021.

empowers healthcare provider organizations to easily and consistently monitor assistance options for each patient and seamlessly transition them from free drug to another form of financial assistance when available. In analyses of data from healthcare provider organizations using AssistPoint , the percentage of patients converting from a free drug program to another form of financial assistance nearly tripled between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2021.

The AssistPoint® Watchlist feature, which tracks patients who are waiting for funding to become available and quickly alerts healthcare provider organizations when funds open up, proved crucial in free drug conversions: during 2020 and 2021, patients on the AssistPoint® Watchlist were ~3× more likely to convert from free drug to another form of financial assistance as compared with patients who were not on the Watchlist.

Commercial co-pay program enrollment rates among healthcare provider organizations using AssistPoint ® exceeded national averages by up to 7×

In analyses of data from Annexus Health's life science integrated partners, commercial co-pay program enrollment rates among provider organizations using AssistPoint® exceeded national averages by ~2 to 7×.

For life science companies partnered with Annexus Health, digital integration with AssistPoint ® via AP Connect ® resulted in patients receiving an increased number of intended treatments

In analyses of data from Annexus Health's life science integrated partners, brands saw an average increase of 1.15 treatments per patient during a 180-day period following digital integration compared with prior to digital integration. The data showing the increase in treatments were robust, as meaningful increases in treatments were observed across all subsets, including large life science portfolios, therapeutic products, supportive-care products, immunotherapies, targeted therapies, and white blood cell growth factors.

"Annexus Health was founded with a mission of ensuring each patient receives the treatment their healthcare provider determines is right for them, as quickly as possible and for as long as they need it, and without experiencing devastating financial hardship," said Co-Founder and President Brad Frazier. "This data shows how we're doing living up to that bold mission of ours."

"We're transforming the way patient access is managed, and we're making a very real difference in the lives of patients and their families," said Joe Baffone, Annexus Health Co-Founder and CEO.

Annexus Health will discuss the data in more detail and present additional findings—including the impact of Adparo® on financial assistance collections and costs—in an upcoming webcast: January 19, 2023, 12-1 PM ET. Click here to register today!

* Data and analyses are based on medical benefit drugs.

About Annexus Health

Annexus Health is the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey by delivering innovative solutions, including tech-enabled services, that reduce financial and administrative burdens to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com.

Tim Koenig

VP Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Annexus Health