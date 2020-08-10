Annie Grace Publishes The "Most Important Book I Never Wrote"

"The stories in this book are poignant and humorous; they will surprise, challenge, and inspire you," says Grace, author of This Naked Mind: Control Alcohol, Find Freedom, Discover Happiness & Change Your Life and The Alcohol Experiment: A 30-day, Alcohol-Free Challenge to Interrupt Your Habits and Help You Take Control . "These are relatable humans from all walks of life who pull no punches and prove that, no matter where you are in your journey with alcohol, you are not alone."

Readers can witness the power of transformed minds and learn how:

Bryan went from hopeless certainty that drinking would eventually kill him, to absolute peace over the course of a single day;

Jennifer found total freedom from 20 years of binge drinking after reading one book;

Becca is thriving in ways she had never thought possible, all because she learned it was okay to question her relationship with alcohol before she hit rock bottom;

Kari broke a family legacy of deadly alcohol abuse that stretched back generations;

And many more incredible tales of people's journeys to live alcohol free.

Written by relatable humans from all walks of life, the stories in This Naked Life pull no punches and prove that, no matter where someone is in their journey with alcohol, they are not alone.

About This Naked Mind

Founded by Annie Grace in 2015, This Naked Mind (TNM) helps people end the conflict between their desire to drink less and their unconscious belief that alcohol is beneficial. Annie Grace overcame a decade of drinking by revamping her own relationship with alcohol. Today she helps others across the globe do the same - the 200,000+ people who've bought her books, the 350,000+ people who receive daily emails from her, the listeners who've downloaded her This Naked Mind Podcast episodes more than 5 million times, and the 110,000+ people who've gone through her free program, The Alcohol Experiment . Rather than teaching people how to be sober, TNM takes away the desire to drink. And, it helps people where rehabs have not. Join TNM on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Pinterest .

