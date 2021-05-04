Annie Pearl Joins Board of Directors for WorkRamp

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp , the all-in-one learning platform, today announced Annie Pearl as the latest addition to the company's board of directors. She joins existing board members Rafi Syed at Bow Capital , Eugene Lee at OMERS Ventures , and WorkRamp co-founders Ted Blosser and Arsh Mand .

Pearl currently serves as the Chief Product Officer for Calendly , where she leads the product strategy and vision for the Atlanta-based SaaS unicorn . She previously served as the Chief Product Officer at Glassdoor, where she built and led both the Consumer and B2B product teams that served the 65M+ unique monthly visitors and thousands of employers. She also led product teams at Box, where she helped define the product strategy to position Box as the leader in the Enterprise Content Management space.

"Joining the board of directors at WorkRamp is an incredible opportunity for me with the huge potential for growth in the corporate learning space," said Pearl. "WorkRamp is the top player in the space that offers companies a complete end-to-end solution to drive business outcomes. I truly believe in their product-led approach to deliver the best learning experience with a brilliant interface to help engage and retain employees, customers, and partners."

"Annie brings deep product expertise to a software category that is undergoing massive transformation," said Ted Blosser, co-founder and CEO at WorkRamp. "With her unique experience at enterprise-focused companies like Box, coupled with product-led growth organizations like Calendly, Annie will help WorkRamp become the de facto leader in the LMS space."

WorkRamp continues to innovate in the enterprise learning category–with the recent $17M Series B round led by OMERS Ventures . Earlier this year, WorkRamp was also awarded the #1 Top-Rated LMS of 2021 by The Blueprint , a Motley Fool Service.

Most recently in March 2021, WorkRamp launched The Content Marketplace to allow companies to customize off-the-shelf content to increase training deployment velocity and ROI of learning. The Marketplace has already seen success in helping existing and new customers decrease time-to-value of their LMS and streamline learning operations.

"Most companies spend a lot of their time trying to attract and hire employees, but less time engaging and retaining them," said Pearl. "Engaging and investing in your employees, customers, and partners with L&D solutions is what will ultimately drive growth and success at a company."

About WorkRamp

WorkRamp is the modern training platform for customers, partners, and employees. Through self-guided learning paths, interactive coaching functionalities, and robust certification modules, WorkRamp allows enterprises to build customized learning experiences at scale. Top companies like Zoom, Box, and Reddit trust WorkRamp to onboard, train, and certify people across the business. See why WorkRamp customers choose the all-in-one LMS solution to drive business outcomes – to increase revenue, improve customer satisfaction, and boost employee productivity – by visiting workramp.com .

