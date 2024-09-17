Annie Rhodes Joins Fluxx as Chief Strategy Officer, Set to Speak at FluxxCon 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluxx, the leading provider of grant management software, proudly announces the appointment of Annie Rhodes as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). With over two decades of experience at the intersection of philanthropy, technology, and data-driven impact, Annie brings a wealth of knowledge to Fluxx's leadership team as the company continues its mission to accelerate social sector impact.

Annie will make her debut as CSO at the highly anticipated FluxxCon 2024, scheduled for September 23-26, where she and the team will share Fluxx's vision for the future of philanthropy and how Fluxx plans to empower its clients to achieve even greater success through innovation and strategic technology integration.

"I am thrilled to join Fluxx at such a pivotal moment in its growth," said Annie Rhodes. "For over 25 years, I've been at the vibrant crossroads of philanthropy and technology, passionately helping grantmakers, nonprofits, and their tech partners harness the power of data and technology for real-world impact. I look forward to continuing that work with Fluxx and supporting our clients as they position themselves for the future of philanthropy."

Annie brings a wealth of experience from her previous role as Co-Founder and CEO of Wishes, where she played a pivotal role in connecting funders with those in need of support. Before her tenure at Wishes, Annie served as Chief Strategy Officer at UpMetrics, where she was instrumental in advancing funders' capabilities to analyze data and communicate their impact effectively. Annie's career in tech began at MicroEdge, which was subsequently acquired by Blackbaud where she led product for the grantmaking and outcomes solutions team and where her passion for market driven product development was born.

Annie's deep understanding of the grantmaking landscape was honed during her 10 years in grants management at the Ford Foundation. Annie's commitment to leveraging data to enhance sector support and strengthen funder-grantee relationships also led her to teach a part-time Data and Metrics class at Columbia University's SPS Nonprofit Master's Program.

"We are delighted to welcome Annie to Fluxx," said Kristy Gannon, CEO of Fluxx. "Her extensive experience in both philanthropy and technology, combined with her dedication to using data for social good, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. She will play an integral role in shaping our strategy as we continue to lead the way in grant management innovation."

FluxxCon 2024, with the theme Forward Together, will take place in Denver, CO and promises to be a groundbreaking event for grantmakers, funders, and social impact leaders. Annie will be on the Day 1 panel, Data, at the Intersection of Intent and Impact, led by Ori Carmel from Sowen, with Genevieve Smith from GV Consulting and Victoria Vrana from Global Giving.

About Fluxx

Fluxx is the industry-leading cloud-first grantmaking solution. Purpose-built by grantmakers for grantmaking, Fluxx is women-led, a DEI champion, and a Pledge 1% member organization. More than 400 world-class foundations and government organizations use Fluxx, including 10 of the top 20 grantmakers, giving more than $15 billion and impacting more than 150,000 non-profits annually.

