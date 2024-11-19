AnnieMac Home Mortgage Expands Cash2Keys Platform to permit FHA Loans

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AnnieMac Home Mortgage is pleased to announce the expansion of its Cash2Keys Cash Offer platform to include FHA loan eligibility, broadening access to competitive cash offers for a larger number of buyers. This expansion enables more clients, including first-time buyers and those who may not qualify for conventional loans, to benefit from the power of a cash offer.

AnnieMac Cash2Keys' home buying and selling platform is a unique cash offer solution that empowers buyers to compete on equal footing with traditional cash buyers in today's competitive housing market. By leveraging AnnieMac Cash2Keys capital, buyers can present a strong cash offer upfront, significantly increasing their chances of success in securing a home. Because Cash Offer can now be paired with FHA financing, the Cash2Keys platform supports a wider range of buyers in achieving their homeownership goals.

AnnieMac Home Mortgage expands their Cash2Keys platform to permit FHA loans. Post this

"At AnnieMac, we understand that "VA and" FHA borrowers are often sidelined in a market that favors cash and conventional buyers," said Joseph Panebianco, CEO of AnnieMac Home Mortgage. "Our Cash2Keys platform is here to change that, giving first-time homebuyers, Veterans, and underserved borrowers a genuine opportunity to compete. That is why VA financing has been eligible and now FHA financing is eligible as a way to level the playing field, empowering our borrower to make strong, competitive offers."

The Cash2Keys platform stands apart from other cash offer solutions with three main advantages:

Use our Cash to Show Sellers your Offer is Superior: Buyers can make a cash offer and remove their mortgage contingency without having their own cash. If the buyer cannot close due to a financial reason, AnnieMac Cash2Keys purchases the home and resells to the buyer for the same price.



Seamless Financing Transition: At closing, the cash purchase smoothly transitions into a mortgage, without disrupting the buyer's financing plans or monthly budget.



Comprehensive Buyer Support: Each Cash2Keys client has a dedicated AnnieMac Cash2Keys Home Purchase Coordinator to guide them and their real estate agent through the transaction ensuring a smooth experience from Cash Offer approval to closing.

This FHA expansion reflects AnnieMac's dedication to making homeownership more accessible to a broader audience, providing clients with valuable opportunities in an increasingly complex real estate market.

For more details on the Cash2Keys platform and the upcoming FHA expansion, visit https://www.annie- mac.com/page/cash2keys .

About AnnieMac Home Mortgage

AnnieMac Home Mortgage is a nationwide lender focused on simplifying the homebuying journey for clients across the country. Offering an array of loan options and innovative platform like Cash2Keys, AnnieMac is dedicated to helping clients achieve their dream of homeownership.

For more information, please contact:

Wes Costello, SVP of Quality Management and Collateral Risk Phone: 856-437-8309

Email: [email protected]

Website: annie-mac.com

SOURCE Anniemac Home Mortgage