AnnieMac Home Mortgage proudly welcomes Rick Dionne as the newest addition to its leadership team as Senior Vice President of Retail Sales

Rick calls upon his experience and expertise from a career spanning over two decades to lead AnnieMac's expansion in the Northeast region.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick's journey in the mortgage industry began as a loan officer, driven by his passion for assisting individuals and families in achieving their dreams of homeownership. He has since built an impressive career, including founding and leading multiple companies dedicated to providing top-notch mortgage services while nurturing a culture of mentorship and professional growth.

"The opportunity at AnnieMac represents a significant moment in my career to innovate and drive change where it's needed the most," said Rick Dionne. "I'm here to make a positive impact and help our team reach new heights in the mortgage industry."

Recognizing the potential for growth and development within the industry, Rick has been a tireless advocate for creating opportunities for loan officers to thrive in their careers. His entrepreneurial spirit has led him to open and build a mid-cap mortgage lender in the Northeast, in addition to spearheading market development for several of the nation's largest lenders.

At the core of Rick's professional philosophy is a strong belief in the power of financial management to transform lives. He understands the pivotal role that loan officers play in guiding clients through the complex process of securing a mortgage and is passionate about equipping them with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed independently.

Looking ahead, Rick remains committed to driving innovation and positive change within the mortgage industry. He envisions a future where loan officers are not only proficient in their craft but also empowered to build fulfilling and prosperous careers through sound financial management and strategic growth initiatives.

Joe Panebianco, CEO of AnnieMac, added, "We are thrilled to have someone of Rick's caliber join our team. His vision aligns perfectly with our goals of expanding access and enhancing services, making him an invaluable asset to our leadership team."

