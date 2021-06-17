Annihilare Announces a Strategic Partnership in the Healthcare Industry

LINCOLNTON, N.C., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Annihilare Medical Systems Incorporated (AMS) announced today that the company has formed a partnership with DRM MedTec (DRM) in the healthcare space. DRM has exclusive rights to distribute the AMS Healthcare Infection Prevention System (HIPS®).

The patent pending (US and UK) HIPS® technology is a method using a practical approach, applying both chemistry and technology for complete facility disinfection. Annihilare CEO Marty Paris explains "our system provides unmatched results in disinfection by using the most effective fluids with the most effective cleaning protocol technology. DRM has a wide reach in the healthcare space, and we have a lot of confidence with this partnership."

HIPS® is the most innovative solution on the market today for dealing with Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) in all healthcare environments. The system, which produces 500ppm Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) that has an efficacy rate of up to 99.9999% for all current environmental contributing HAIs. HOCl is made from naturally occurring elements, is generated at a pH range of 6.0 to 7.0, and is Green Seal® certified. DRM President, George Morrison, said "HIPS is the most innovative solution that we have found. HIPS is an industry disruptor, and we are very excited about this partnership."

At Annihilare, we are ushering in a new generation of clean. We promote healthy environments for all people with our cutting-edge technology, and our EPA registered and Green Seal™ certified cleaners and disinfectants. We provide a comprehensive approach in fighting germs, while improving indoor air quality. In these challenging times, being able to clean and disinfect safely and more often has never been more important. Visit https://www.annihilare.com to learn more about this unique approach to the sustainable infection prevention .

DRM MedTec Solutions is a Houston-based Texas corporation that specializes in Healthcare and Technology. With over 100 years of combined healthcare experience, the DRM team is ready to assist you with your product development and deployment needs.

Media Contacts:

Bill Bath – Annihilare – 855-545-5677

George Morrison – DRM MedTec – 855-959-3955

SOURCE Annihilare

